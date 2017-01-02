Top Five Plays Of The Week: 12/26-01/01

LOS ANGELES – Here are the top five plays of the week, from last week’s games against the Nuggets, Pelicans, Rockets and Thunder.

5) Not in here – DeAndre Jordan denies Andre Roberson on the drive to the rim.

4) All about that Bass – Brandon Bass had a standout week offensively, finding ways to finish when he got his chances inside.

3) Up to Jordan – Jamal Crawford draws over two defenders, who think he’s shooting a runner as he lobs it up to Jordan for the alley-oop.

2) DJ all the way – The Rockets double J.J. Redick so he can’t take the hand-off from Jordan, so Jordan takes it all the way to the rack by himself with the and-1 slam dunk finish.

1) Mo-sterized – Most of Marreese Speights’ highlight moments this year have come behind the arc. Terrence Jones thought so, too, overcommitting as Speights fakes the 3-pointer then hammers down the one-handed poster dunk over Tyreke Evans.