Top Five Plays Of The Week: 12/12-12/18

LOS ANGELES – Here are the top five plays of the week, from last week’s games against the Trail Blazers, Magic, Heat and Wizards.

5) Right Back Up – J.J. DeAndre Jordan cleans up the miss, then throws it down on the Wizards. It was one of a handful of dunks on the night for Jordan.

4) Wes Lifts Off – Jordan secures the offensive rebound, then finds Wesley Johnson with an open lane to the rim for the dunk.

3) Sent Away – Jordan knows Justise Winslow well from back in their Houston days, but that didn’t matter on this block, sent past half court. Jordan had three blocks to go with his 19 rebounds in this win.

2) Blake Takes Off – Paul gets out in transition in Washington, then finds Blake Griffin on the run for the dunk. Griffin finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Unfortunately for the Clippers, it would be his last game before an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, expected to keep him out four to six weeks.

1) Stuck In The Middle – Bismack Biyombo gets caught between Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan in the lane. That’s not a good place to be.