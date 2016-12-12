Top Five Plays Of The Week: 12/05-12/11

LOS ANGELES – Here are the top five plays of the week, from last week’s games the Warriors and Pelicans.

5) Special delivery – Chris Paul draws in the Pelicans’ defense, then makes New Orleans pay as he leaves it off for DeAndre Jordan for the dunk, giving Paul one of his 20 assists on the night.

4) No look – Jamal Crawford launches up the late shot clock 3-pointer from down the street, then turns and jogs the other way as it banks through.

3) Crashing the glass – Neither Zaza Pachulia nor Draymond Green can stop the follow jam from Jordan.

2) Where’d he come from? – Green thinks he has the rebound off the Clippers’ miss. Blake Griffin has other ideas.

1) On skates - Paul gets Ajinca 1-on-1, which doesn’t go so well for Ajinca, who ends up on skates as Paul pulls up for the bucket.