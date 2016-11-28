Top Five Plays Of The Week: 11/21 - 11/27

NEW YORK – Here are the top five plays from last week, in games against the Raptors, Mavericks, Pistons and Pacers.

5) Roll to the rack – DeAndre Jordan sets a solid screen, then waits until Aron Baynes gets stuck between him and Chris Paul to roll to the rack for the alley-oop.

4) Off and running – Chris Paul helps the Clippers get on the move, leading to a Blake Griffin on a 3-on-1 fast break, which presents a challenge for any opponent. Griffin can do just about anything in that situation, this time getting Jordan involved for the alley-oop.

3) Jordan takes it himself – Jordan makes the Pistons pay with authority for leaving him alone at the top of the key.

2) How did he do that? – It’s a miracle Jamal Crawford even found enough room to get the shot off, let alone get enough on the 3-point buzzer-beater to allow it go through. “How did he do that?” Ralph Lawler asked on the broadcast.

1) Rivers runs it back – Austin Rivers hits a 3-pointer, steals the inbound pass and hits another 3 before the end of the quarter. He started the run against the Mavericks and hit six 3-pointers on the night.