Top Five Plays Of The Week: 11/14-11/20

LOS ANGELES – The Clippers bounced back with back-to-back wins after snapping their seven-game winning streak, finishing the week 3-1.

Here are the top five plays from last week, in games against the Nets, Grizzlies, Kings and Bulls.

5) Redick on fire – J.J. Redick knocked down seven 3-pointers against the Grizzlies – all in the second half – including this one in the fourth quarter that gave the Clippers their first lead of the half.

4) Off and running – DeAndre Jordan’s used to taking passes from Chris Paul and Blake Griffin and throwing them down for dunks and alley-oops. Saturday, J.J. Redick got involved, dishing twice to Jordan for dunks, including this transition alley-oop.

3) Griffin goes up – Redick’s shot-fake gets two defenders to bite, finding enough room to slip the pass into a rolling Griffin for the dunk.

2) Paul Finds a way – After drawing a double team, Paul comes up with what was likely his pass of the year, weaving through four Kings players in traffic to find Griffin under the basket.

1) On a poster – Griffin comes off the Paul screen, and everyone could sense what was coming next, as he finished off his best dunk of the year over Robin Lopez.