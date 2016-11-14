Top Five Plays Of The Week: 11/07-11/13

LOS ANGELES – The hot start continues, as the Clippers went 4-0 last week to stretch their winning streak to six games and their record to 9-1 with the Nets coming to town Monday night.

Here are the top five plays of last week, in games against the Pistons, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Timberwolves.

5) Johnson with the chase down – Oklahoma City’s Semaj Christon thinks he has a dunk after getting behind the Clippers’ defense. Wesley Johnson has other plans.

4)Paul finds Griffin – Blake Griffin let the Pistons know early what kind of night it would be. Chris Paul draws the double-team, then dishes to Griffin, who shows off his ball-handling before throwing it down.

3) Griffin block leads the other way – Griffin swats Karl-Anthony Towns, getting the Clippers with numbers going the other way, as J.J. Redick finds DeAndre Jordan for the lob and the jam.

2) Bass throws it down – Alan Anderson sucks the defense in, and Brandon Bass fights through contact to make the Blazers pay.

1) Griffin blows by Towns – Paul gets the ball out quickly to Griffin in transition, and Towns finds out what it’s like to see the athletic forward with a full head of steam, as Griffin gets around Towns for the booming finish.