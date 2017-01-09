Top Five Plays Of The Week: 01/02-01/08

LOS ANGELES – Here are the top five plays of the week, from last week’s games against the Suns, Grizzlies, Kings and Heat.

5) Point Craw – Jamal Crawford weaves his way into the lane, draws a defender then lobs it up to DeAndre Jordan for the finish. Crawford finished with a season-high eight assists on the night.

4) Ray the other way – Raymond Felton rips it away from Marc Gasol, then finds DeAndre Jordan for the alley-oop the other way.

3) Bass-line – Even the baseline couldn’t stop Chris Paul on Sunday afternoon, as he wraps the pass around a defender to find a wide open Brandon Bass under the basket for the dunk.

2) Luc through the lane – DeMarcus Cousins couldn’t stop Luc Mbah a Moute from throwing it down.

1) No. 8,000 – Paul dishes to Marreese Speights, who rolls to the rim and hammers down the dunk for Paul’s 8,000th career assist.