Top Five Plays 01/14: Jordan Dunks Vs. Lakers

LOS ANGELES – DeAndre Jordan put together an entire week’s worth of highlight dunks Saturday afternoon.

So, rather than a top five plays of the week, this week’s “Top Five” edition is comprised entirely of Jordan’s dunks against the Lakers, on his way to 24 points, 21 rebounds and two blocks.

Here’s some of what the Clippers had to say about Jordan’s performance:

Doc Rivers – “He was terrific. He was as dominant a force you could have in the NBA. That’s how good he was. He disrupted everything.”

Austin Rivers – “He was unstoppable. He dominated the game. When he plays like that, he’s the best big in the league.”

DeAndre Jordan – “Offensively, whenever I’m setting screens and getting those guys open, I draw a lot of attention when I roll. Then, when guys don’t tag, that’s when I get those easy passes.”

Chris Paul – “I expect that from DJ. I’m not surprised by it at all.”

Even if Paul, who lobbed most of the passes to Jordan, wasn’t surprised, Jordan seemed to at least catch the Lakers off guard far more often than they would’ve liked.

Here are this week’s top five Jordan dunks.

5) Baseline drive– Paul drives baseline, finishing the play off with just a taste of what was to come on lob after lob to Jordan.

4) Tiny window – Plenty of Clippers got into the lobbing action. On this one, Alan Anderson fits it into the tiniest of windows for the Jordan alley-oop.

3) Wizardry– A 6-foot magician teaming up with a 6-11 center who floats isn’t fair.

2) Fighting for two– Paul won’t give up after the miss, not only fighting three Lakers to get possession back, but also taking that rebound and immediately finding Jordan for the dunk. Paul finished with 13 assists.

1) Jordan Boom – Austin Rivers works his way into the lane, leaving Brandon Ingram on no one and Timofey Mozgov helping Rivers. That means no one’s on Jordan, which is a problem.