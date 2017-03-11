Five Takeaways: Clippers Surge In Fourth Quarter, Beat 76ers

LOS ANGELES – The Clippers (40-26) beat the 76ers (23-42), 112-100, as the team has won four out of the past five games.

Here are five quick takeaways from the Clippers’ win.

1) DeAndre Jordan’s impactful first half sets tone for game – Following a five point game against the Grizzlies, DeAndre Jordan shined in the first half recording a double-double, compiling 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, unleashing a beautiful outlet, over the shoulder pass to Blake Griffin for a fast break dunk. Also, Jordan was crucial in Chris Paul’s 10 point and five assist first half, screening and hitting pesky defender T.J. McConnell, altering his course enough to create space for the Clippers’ point guard. Jordan’s screens put the 76ers in such a scramble, opening up lanes to the bucket for himself, with a rim rocking alley-oop from Jamal Crawford in the second quarter.

2) Clippers Core Four Plus Jamal Seal Victory – The Clippers were 3-19 this season when trailing after the third quarter, and they entered the fourth quarter today down four. With five minutes left in the game and up one, 93-92, the Clippers core four and Jamal Crawford subbed in, and the 76ers never led again. Los Angeles finished the game with a 17-6 run, as Chris Paul (season-high 30 points, seven assists) dictated the offense, while DeAndre Jordan (19 points, 20 rebounds) anchored the defense.

3) Doc Rivers Compliments 76ers – Pregame, Rivers praised the 76ers team and coaching staff for their cohesiveness and effort, articulating the rarity of such production. “People who have never coached have no idea how hard it is to get a team that’s not winning to buy into their roles,” said Rivers. “That is a near impossibility.”

The 76ers were feisty all throughout the game, answering every time the Clippers seemed on the verge of making a run. The 76ers forced 16 turnovers and executed their offensive sets and playing as team with 28 assists on 40 field goals. 76ers center, Richaun Holmes, recently thrust into a larger role with the 76ers as Joel Embiid is out for the season and Nerlens Noel and Ersan Ilysasova got traded, paced the 76ers with 24 points and nine rebounds.

4) Paul’s third quarter timeout changed atmosphere – 4:40 remaining in the third quarter, Chris Paul steals Robert Covington’s dribble, looks up at the ref and vehemently calls a timeout. The 76ers went on a 13-4 run the previous five minutes and the Paul thought the team should talk things over. Out of the team huddle, Paul immediately drove past his man and scored on a midrange jumper. Paul’s passion resonated with the rest of the team, and the Clippers six-point deficit turned into a five-point lead with eight minutes left in the fourth. The team’s defense immensely improved, blocking one shot and creating four turnovers over the span, as Blake Griffin dove on three loose balls, much to the crowd’s delight.

5) Clippers’ keep Dario Saric in check – 76ers leading scorer and Rookie Of The Year Candidate Dario Saric struggled, shooting six of 16 and never got in a rhythm. The Clippers threw multiple defenders at Saric, with Blake Griffin, Luc Mbah a Moute and DeAndre Jordan all getting their chances, keeping the rookie forward uneasy, coercing him to pass four turnovers.

What’s Next? - The Clippers travel to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz (41-25) on a quick one game road trip.