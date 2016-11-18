Five Takeaways: Clippers Survive In Sacramento, 121-115

SACRAMENTO – After a scorching start, the Clippers (11-2) survived a second-half comeback attempt from the Kings (4-9) in a 121-115 win.

Here are five quick takeaways from the Clippers’ victory Friday night.

1) Redick in the zone – After going 7-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half Wednesday, J.J. Redick picked up right where he left off. The Clippers’ shooting guard started 6-for-6 from 3-point range Friday and had 22 points in the first half, tied for his second-most in any half of his career. Redick, who finished with 24 points, now has at least 20 points in back-to-back games after hitting the mark just once in his first 11 games.

2) Historically hot start – The Clippers’ 70.3 percent mark from the field in the first half (26-for-37) tied for their highest field goal percentage in a half since 2002-03. It began with a 40-point first quarter – their highest scoring quarter of the season – during which the Clippers beat the Kings in fast-break points, 13-0, and got 15 points from Blake Griffin and 14 from Redick. Griffin finished with 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

3) Paul in the clutch – When things go awry, it’s a luxury to have Chris Paul. After defensive slippage throughout the second half, turning what was at one point a 26-point Clippers lead into a 10-point advantage in the third quarter, Paul did what he does best. He drew a double team before somehow weaving a pass through four Kings opponents to find Blake Griffin inside. He then hit two free throws, added another free throw on a defensive 3-second call against the Kings, pulled down a rebound, found Griffin again for a bucket, hit his first field goal of the game, stole a pass and found Griffin again. When it got even closer in the fourth, Paul was there again. He hit his first 3-pointer of the game to halt a 9-0 Sacramento run. His lob to DeAndre Jordan came right after the Kings cut the Clippers’ lead to two with two minutes left. Then, it was Paul forcing a turnover in the final minute to put the game away. Paul finished a rebound short of a triple-double, with 11 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

4) Hanging on – The Kings never went away. The Clippers, who shot 52.6 percent on the night, needed every last point as a 19-point lead to start the fourth quarter trickled down to seven halfway through the quarter, then to five on Matt Barnes’ fourth 3-pointer of the night, then to two with two minutes left. The Clippers, who entered with the elague’s top defense, allowed 30-plus points each of the final three quarters but held on, forcing five misses and two turnovers in the final minute and a half.

5) Pierce sees first action – Paul Pierce, who was nursing an ankle injury to start the season, saw his first action of the year, joining the backup rotation where Brandon Bass had been playing while Wesley Johnson remained out with a heel injury. Pierce went 2-for-2, both shots from 3-point range, and added an assist in nine minutes.

What’s Next? – The Clippers head back home to finish their back-to-back with a matchup against the Bulls.