Five Takeaways: Clippers’ Second-Half Surge Falls Short In Loss To Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES – J.J. Redick’s lights-out shooting helped the Clippers overcome a slow start and hold a slight lead late, but a few final-minute miscues and strong perimeter shooting from Memphis put the Grizzlies back on top in a back-and-forth finish.

Here are five quick takeaways from the Clippers’ 111-107 loss Wednesday night to the Grizzlies (6-5), which snapped the Clippers’ (10-2) seven-game winning streak.

1) Second half run makes it close until the end – The Clippers, who trailed by as many as 16 points in the game and by 15 at halftime, got their energy back in the third quarter with a spark from the bench, and the starters took it from there until it was anyone’s game late in the fourth. After Chris Paul made a shot to put the Clippers up by two points when, at the other end, a late foul call on Paul put James Ennis on the line. He hit 1-of-2, leading to the Clippers inbounding with a one-point lead. Jamal Crawford, who had 15 points, was trapped in the corner and tried to pass out of it, but it hit Marc Gasol’s hand and the Grizzlies secured the turnover. It was Gasol at the other end putting Memphis ahead for good on a corner three afterward.

2) Redick catches fire – J.J. Redick was 0-for-3 from 3-point range with seven points at the half, leaving no indication of what was about to come. Redick went 7-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half, putting the Clippers in striking distance late with four third quarter 3-pointers. His seven threes in the second half were the most in any half of his career, as he continued to go back-and-forth from long distance with Grizzlies guard Mike Conley. Redick finished with a season-high 29 points, and he had a chance to get into the 30s in the final seconds to tie or go ahead but lost the ball going up at the perimeter.

3) Different kind of rivalry – Portland may be a newer one. Golden State’s another. But while it may be talked about less than the other two these days, a rivalry that heated up with a seven-game playoff series in 2011-12 between the Clippers and Grizzlies continues to live on. After a relatively uneventful first half, more words were exchanged as the game tightened up. There were shoves. There were tackles and technicals and long stints of bizarre turnovers as the unconventional became normal in an eventful second half. At one point, Chris Paul stole a pass, got blocked at the other end, wresteld to get the ball to Redick, who missed the 3, then Paul came back around and took the ball from Conley to draw a foul. The extracurriculars reached maximum level when Luc Mbah a Moute was tackled, leading to a flagrant and a technical.

4) Conley stays hot –Mike Conley and Russell Westbrook went into Wednesday night as the only two players to score at least 30 points in a game against the Clippers, with Conley going 7-for-11 from 3-point range back in Memphis. On Wednesday, he once again scored exactly 30 points and hit exactly seven 3-pointers, going 7-for-9 behind the arc. His biggest shots came in the fourth, as Marreese Speights tied the game on and and-1 bucket before Conley came the other way and drilled his sixth 3-pointer of the night, starting a Memphis 5-0 run. Later, after J.J. Redick hit his seventh three of the night to put the Clippers up two, Conley responded with his seventh three of the night at the other end.

5) Open threes – The Clippers weren’t happy with their defensive lapses, allowing multiple Memphis runs early on. J.J. Redick said besides the first eight or so minutes of the game, the Grizzlies got what they wanted, and without stops, the offense loses its pace. Chris Paul gave the Grizzlies credit but also said the Clippers let a Memphis team not known for its offense become explosive on that end. Memphis went 15-for-26 from 3-point range, marking just the second time this year the Clippers allowed more than 10 3-pointers in a game. It became a 3-point battle late, as Redick hit a corner three to put the Clippers within two points late for his fifth 4-pointer, then hit his sixth 3-pointer of the night to get the Clippers within one, then hit his seventh to give the Clippers a late lead. But it was the last three of the game – in the corner from Gasol, who had 26 points – that decided it.

What’s Next? – The Clippers play Friday in Sacramento.

NOTES: The Clippers’ two losses this year are the only times they’ve trailed in a game by double digits. The two losses are also the only two times they’ve been outrebounded in a game this year … Wesley Johnson missed another game with a sore heel. Rivers said Johnson will likely miss the Sacramento game as well and be evaluated from there … The Clippers forced 15 turnovers in the loss and have forced double-digit turnovers every game this year …