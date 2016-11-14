Five Takeaways: Clippers Take Care Of Nets Quickly, 127-95

LOS ANGELES – The Clippers’ winning streak stretched to seven Monday night in another game they put away quickly, 127-95.

Here are five quick takeaways from the Clippers’ (10-1) win against the Nets (4-6).

1) Over early, again – November’s a brutal month from a rest standpoint for the Clippers, but they don’t seem to care. After a weekend back-to-back, playing their seventh game in the last 11 days, the Clippers once again showed Monday fatigue doesn’t need to mean slowing down, starting the night on a 35-5 run after the Nets, playing without Brook Lopez (rest) and Jeremy Lin (hamstring), scored the first two points of the game. The Clippers finished with 39 points in the first quarter, matching their highest scoring quarter of the season. After a quarter, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin had nine more points and five more assists than the entire Nets team, and it's already the fifth time in 11 games the Clippers led by double digits by the end of the first quarter.

2) Offense rolling – While the defense has looked elite all year, it took a few games for the Clippers’ normally potent offense to get into gear. Now, it’s making up for lost time, as blowout wins continue to follow. The Clippers had 71 points at halftime Monday, marking the second time in the last six games they’ve scored at least 70 points after two quarters; the Clippers only accomplished that feat once all of last year. After shooting 41 percent or worse in four of their first five games, they’ve now shot better than 45 percent in five of their last six games and scored at least 110 points in each of their last six games.

3) Starters don’t stop – When the starters play well, they get to watch the fourth quarter from the bench. When they play really well, they get to watch the end of the third quarter from there, too. It was another case of the latter Monday after the Clippers’ starters pulverized Brooklyn through two and a half quarters. Blake Griffin and Chris Paul combined for 34 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists in the first half alone. Griffin finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Paul led the Clippers in points (21), assists (nine) and steals (five). J.J. Redick added 18 points, Luc Mbah a Moute was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, and DeAndre Jordan pulled down 14 rebounds and threw down a dunk that comfortably ended the night for most of the starters. None of them needed to play more than 26 minutes, and all of them were plus-39 or better.

4) Crawford keeps moving up – Jamal Crawford passed Chris Webber for No. 87 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, leading the bench with 17 points and adding five assists. Crawford’s now scored in double digits in three straight games and has hit at least three 3-pointers in two of his last three games. He also added his 48th career four-point play Monday night, extending his NBA all-time lead.

5) Ball movement – The Clippers’ 18 assists in the first half were their most in a half this season. Their 32 assists by game’s end were also their most this season. Head coach Doc Rivers said before the game he liked the Clippers’ pace this year, and they seemed to be playing a few steps faster and one move ahead of Brooklyn all night. Every time a Nets player helped, that player found the open man, which at one point led to back-to-back thunderous dunks from Griffin and Jordan off passes from Redick and Paul, respectively. Paul, Griffin, Crawford and Austin Rivers each had at least five assists apiece. The Clippers now have at least 24 assists in five of their last six games after not reaching that mark in any of their first five games.

What’s Next? – The Clippers host the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

NOTES: Wesley Johnson missed his second straight game with a left heel injury. “They told me right away it’d be a couple games, so this is the second game,” Doc Rivers said. “After that, I don’t know.” Brandon Bass once again played for Johnson … Rookie Diamond Stone scored the first points of his career ... Every Clippers player who entered the game scored … The Clippers’ 127 points marked a season high …