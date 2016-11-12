Five Takeaways: Clippers defeat Timberwolves 119 - 105

Minneapolis - The Clippers continued their franchise-best start to the season, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-105 on Saturday night to improve to 9-1. All five Clippers starters scored in double-figures, as L.A. once again used an impressive defensive effort to pull out the victory on back-to-back nights. Chris Paul had 19 points and eight assists, while J.J. Redick finished with 18 points, as did DeAndre Jordan. Blake Griffin led the scoring with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Here are five takeaways from the Clippers trip to Minnesota.

1 – FOCUS, FOCUS, FOCUS: After a hard-fought 110-108 win in Oklahoma City on Friday night, it would have been natural for the Clippers to have a bit of a let-down the following night against a frisky and athletic Minnesota squad. It was the Clippers ninth game in 14 days, but the Clippers were determined to bring the proper energy needed to the Target Center.

“It was something we talked about last night in Oklahoma City,” Blake Griffin said. “We needed to make sure we had that energy. This one was tough. Physically, it was just tough, but we maintained the focus we needed and got it done.”

The Clippers starters got off to a hot start, shooting a season-high 68.2 percent from the field in the first quarter as they took a 34-21 lead. Minnesota put together a run in the second quarter to close within one point after an Andrew Wiggins 3-pointer with 6:41 remaining in the half, but that was as close as the Wolves would be able to get.

“It is a lot of games right now,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said. “We are doing the best we can. That’s the way we are trying to do it. We are having great focus on both ends. It is starting with our defense, but it is on both ends and that is all you can ask for.”

2 – GRIFFIN INTO RECORD BOOKS: Griffin finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for his seventh double-double of the season, and it has been similar overall performances that have propelled him once again into the NBA record books. Against Minnesota, he became the quickest player since Larry Bird in 1984 to amass over 9,000 career points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in just 420 games. Bird hit those figures in 398 games.

“It’s a great honor,” Griffin said. “Obviously, things like that are not my ultimate goal, but something like that is really a cool thing.”

“Blake has had it going for us,” Rivers said. “He is a great scorer, an unselfish scorer and it makes our offense better.”

3 – LUC ON BOTH ENDS: Luc Mbah a Moute continues to make his presence felt with another solid performance against Minnesota – on both ends of the court. Mbah a Moute is always expected to stand-out on defense, regularly drawing the assignment of guarding the opponents top scorer, but against the Wolves, Mbah a Moute hit for a season-high 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

“He has that confidence to shoot, and what is great is our guys have the confidence in him to give it to him so he can shoot,” Rivers said.

While reaching double-figures for the second time this season, Mbah a Moute continued his stretch of stellar defense harassing an opponents leading scorer, limiting the Timberwolves Andrew Wiggins to 8-of-24 shooting from the field on his way to 22 points.

“I was trying to limit his touches as much as possible,” Mbah a Moute said. “I was trying to get him out of the post, use my length and body and make him take contested shots and rely on D.J. to have my back.”

In the last three games, Mbah a Moute and the Clippers defense has limited the opponents leading scorer (Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook, Andrew Wiggins) to a combined 30.5 percent shooting (18-of-59) from the field.

“Luc is our stopper, our defender,” Chris Paul said. “We count on him. He’s a unique player and we couldn’t do what we do without him.”

4 – HOT START CONTINUES: The Clippers 9-1 start is the best in franchise history, and the Clippers continue to own the top record in the NBA. The Clippers have now outscored their opponents by an average of 15.2 points per game, the largest points differential of any team in the NBA this season.

5 – HACK-A-JORDAN: For the second straight game, the Clippers opponent resorted to intentionally fouling DeAndre Jordan down the stretch in the 4th quarter. For the second straight night, Jordan responded. En route to a sparkling 18 points and game-high 16 rebounds, Jordan nailed 10-of-16 free throws over the final five minutes. It was his highest career free throw percentage in a game where he has had at least 10 attempts.

“I just need to keep working to get more consistent on them,” Jordan said. “I want to take them and I just need to keep working.”

In the last two games, Jordan is 16-of-28 from the foul line.

Notes: J.J. Redick hit a 3-pointer in his 66th straight game, continuing the NBA’s longest current streak with a three-pointer…Jamal Crawford scored 10 points, tying Chris Webber with 17,182 career points for number 87 on the NBA’s all-time scoring leaderboard….Huge sequence with 5:46 remaining in the 3rd quarter that put LA up 74-61, as Blake Griffin swatted Karl Anthony Townes jump hook from the lane, igniting a Chris Paul fast break, where he hit J.J. Redick with an outlet pass on the left side, who then lofted up the perfect alley-oop to DeAndre Jordan, who rose up in the lane and slammed it home with his right hand…The Clippers finished with 21 fast break points to the Timberwolves 10.