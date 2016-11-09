Five Takeaways: Clippers Keep Rolling In 111-80 Win Vs. Blazers

LOS ANGELES – The Clippers (7-1) earned their largest margin of victory ever against the Trail Blazers (5-4) in a regular season game, continuing a dominating stretch during which they’ve outscored their last four opponents by a combined 98 points.

Here are five quick takeaways Wednesday from the Clippers’ 111-80 win against the Blazers.

1) Clippers’ defense no joke – The Clippers beat the Trail Blazers in the opener in Portland this year, but that was the only time the Clippers had allowed at least 100 points in a game this year. In a matchup between the league’s top defense in the Clippers and a Blazers team that had scored at least 100 points in every game entering Wednesday, the former dominated. The Clippers’ starting lineup entered the night as the league’s top five-man defensive lineup, while the Clippers’ five-man backup unit was second, and both groups completely shut down Portland’s attack. The Blazers scored 20 points fewer than they’d scored in any previous game this season and had 50 points after three quarters. The Clippers’ defense has now shut down four straight playoff teams.

2) Griffin going – After posting 27 points and 13 rebounds the first time Blake Griffin saw the Trail Blazers this year, he could’ve bettered those numbers had his team needed the starters for more than three quarters. He’ll settle for the 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists he posted Wednesday, registering 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists by the end of the first quarter, reaching a milestone in the process. Griffin needed five rebounds to get to 4,000 and he did that in the first quarter, becoming the second-fastest player since 1983-84 to reach at least 8,500 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists, trailing only Chris Webber.

3) Offense finding it – After a relatively slow start, the Clippers’ typically explosive offense is starting to look that way. The Clippers were shooting 49.2 percent after three quarters (at which point the starters sat, and at which point the Blazers were shooting 27.9 percent), and while the number went down in the fourth, Wednesday was a continuation of a positive trend for the Clippers’ offense, which also shot better than 51 percent in each of its last two games.

4) Stopping the stars – Damian Lillard had 29 points the first time he saw the Clippers this year. Hounded by Luc Mbah a Moute and company Wednesday night, Lillard totaled just eight points on 1-for-10 shooting, while sharpshooting Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum also finished with just eight points. The Clippers held every Blazers starter to eight points or fewer, and no one on Portland made more than four baskets.

5) No bobbling – On Jamal Crawford bobblehead night, the Clippers didn’t have any issues bobbling the ball. They once again hassled their opponent with active hands, scoring 17 points off 14 turnovers while committing just seven turnovers themselves, which led to only two Blazers points. The Clippers have now committed 10 turnovers or fewer in three straight games.

What’s Next? – The Clippers hit the road for another weekend back-to-back, playing Friday in Oklahoma City and Saturday in Minnesota.

NOTES: Wednesday night marked DeAndre Jordan’s 600th career game. The Clippers’ center posted 16 points and three blocks. … The Clippers extended their franchise-leading start to a season to 7-1 … Alan Anderson made his season debut … The Clippers have now won eight of their last 10 regular season matchups against the Blazers … The Clippers have outscored their last four opponents by a combined 95 points in the first half of games …