Press Release: LA Clippers and Prime Ticket to Celebrate Ralph Lawler's 3,000TH Regular Season Broadcast

“The Voice of the Clippers,” Ralph Lawler will celebrate his 3,000th career regular season broadcast with the team on December 10, 2016, when the Clippers take on the New Orleans Pelicans at STAPLES Center at 7:30 p.m.

The Clippers and Prime Ticket will honor Lawler at the end of the first quarter. The presentation will be televised exclusively by Prime Ticket.



Currently in his 38th year as the “Voice of the Clippers”, Lawler is a three-time LA Emmy Award-winning announcer and is the third longest tenured broadcaster in the NBA.



“Listening to Ralph Lawler has defined Clippers basketball for so many fans, over so many years,” Clippers President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Doc Rivers said. “It is an honor to coach in his 3,000th regular season game and I look forward to him broadcasting many more Clippers games.”



A decorated fixture of the Southern California sports landscape for over three decades, Lawler was inducted into the California Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March, 2016. The STAPLES Center honored Lawler last year by naming the venue’s media entrance at Stairway 18 the “Ralph Lawler Media and Team Member Entry.”



Lawler is a member of the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and also collected his third EMMY as a part of Prime Ticket’s Emmy Award Winning coverage of Clipper Basketball in 2013 and a coveted Telly Award for his Clipper TV work in 2014.



The versatile broadcaster is one of only a handful of announcers who have worked play-by-play in each of the four major U.S. Sports Leagues: NFL (Chargers), MLB (Phillies), NHL (Flyers) and NBA (76ers & Clippers).



His diverse accomplishments include broadcasting events as varied as A.B.A. and college basketball, golf, tennis, track & field, pro box lacrosse, auto racing, boxing and college football.



Lawler’s most famous catchphrases include: ‘Lawler’s Law’, ‘Oh Me, Oh My!’, ‘Bingo!’,

‘The Lob! The Jam!’ and ‘Fasten your seatbelts, gang; we're going down to the wire!’



Along with his signature calls, Lawler also is famous for his “Lawler’s Law,” which states that the first team to score 100 points in a game will win.