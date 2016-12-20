Press Release: Blake Griffin Injury Update | 12/20/16

The LA Clippers announced today that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful routine arthroscopic procedure on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to remove loose bodies from his right knee. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache and assisted by Dr. Steve Shimoyama at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.

Griffin is expected to miss approximately four-to-six weeks and will continue to undergo treatment and evaluation by the Clippers medical staff.

The five-time NBA All-Star has appeared in 26 games and is averaging 21.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season