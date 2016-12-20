Power Rankings Roundup: Week 9

LOS ANGELES – The Clippers went 3-1 last week, nearly pushing their win streak to five games and sweeping a three-game road trip before falling late in Washington, D.C.

Here are the resulting weekly power rankings from NBA.com, ESPN.com, SI.com and CBSSports.com, along with a brief explanation for the choices. Click on the link under each publication’s name to see the full explanations for each team.

NBA.com

Clippers No. 7 (Last week: No. 6) – “The Clippers had won four straight games (over four teams with losing records), but had also suffered some defensive slippage entering Sunday's game in Washington. And the slippage came back to bite them as they gave up 65 second-half points to the Wizards and saw their winning streak come to an end...” – John Schuhmann

ESPN.com

Clippers No. 9 (Last week: No. 7) – “The Clippers were a shiny 14-2 and sporting the league's No. 2-ranked defense heading into Thanksgiving, allowing just 98 points per 100 possessions in those first 16 games. Since then? L.A. is 6-6 overall and down to 18th in the league in defensive efficiency in that same span, surrendering 106.7 points per 100 possessions. And there's worse news: Blake Griffin has a fresh issue with his right knee that will require minor surgery and sideline him until at least January…” – Marc Stein

SI.com

Clippers No. 6 (Last week: No. 6) – “Bad news: Blake Griffin will reportedly have a minor knee procedure and be out 3–6 weeks with a January target return date. In unrelated news: Griffin just passed Elton Brand for third most points in Clippers history…” – Jeremy Woo

CBSSports.com

Clippers No. 9 (Last week: No. 11) – “Blake Griffin's injury is bad, to put it mildly, but it's important to remember that Griffin went down last year and the Clippers went on a huge run. Also, their schedule is tissue-paper soft outside of a handful of games in the time Griffin's expected to miss...” – Matt Moore