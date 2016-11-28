Power Rankings Roundup: Week 6

NEW YORK – The Clippers went 2-2 last week, beginning with victories against Toronto at home and Dallas on the road before dropping two straight against the Pistons and Pacers to bring their record to 14-4.

Here are the resulting power rankings from NBA.com, ESPN.com, SI.com and CBSSports.com, along with a brief explanation for the choices. Click on the link under each publication’s name to see the full explanations for each team.

NBA.com

Clippers No. 4 (Last week: No. 1) – “…just like that, after a franchise-best 14-2 start and though they're still the only team in the top six on both ends of the floor, the Clips are in third place in the Western Conference.” – John Schuhmann

ESPN.com

Clippers No. 4 (Last week: No. 2) – “…L.A. suffered its first road L of the season in Detroit after the football excursion, got throttled by the Paul George-less Pacers on Sunday in Indy and have sunk to No. 3 in defensive efficiency.” – Marc Stein

SI.com

Clippers No. 3 (Last week: No. 1) – “Well, that week atop the Power Rankings was short-lived, and road losses to the Pistons and Pacers are a bit out of character, but… don’t panic.” – Jeremy Woo

CBSSports.com

Clippers No. 6 (Last week: No. 1) – “…I'm not selling stock yet, but you go on that kind of slump and you have to pay the power rankings piper.” – Matt Moore