Power Rankings Roundup: Week 5

LOS ANGELES – The Clippers continue making their way toward the top of nearly every power ranking.

Still holding the top record in the NBA, the Clippers are now the No. 1 team on three of the four publications in the Clippers.com roundup of power rankings from NBA.com, ESPN.com, SI.com and CBSSports.com.

Here’s where each of them sees the Clippers, along with a brief explanation for the choices. Click on the link under each publication’s name to see the full explanations for each NBA team.

NBA.com

Clippers No. 1 (Last week: No. 1) – “After allowing less than 90 points per 100 possessions through their first eight games, the Clippers have (inevitably) taken a step backward defensively. Their seven-game winning streak came to an end when they allowed the Grizzlies to shoot 15-for-26 from 3-point range on Wednesday, and weekend wins over the Kings and Bulls were uneven. Still, they have the most wins (6) over other teams that are currently over .500 and the league's best point differential by a wide margin, with only two losses by a total of six points…”

ESPN.com

Clippers No. 2 (Last week: No. 2) – “The Clippers are allowing a ridiculously stingy 91.4 points per 100 possessions when DeAndre Jordan is on the floor compared to 106.1 points per 100 possessions when Jordan is sitting. J.J. Redick has been as hot as any Clipper in the opening month, which is just one more reason these guys are off to a franchise-best unbeaten start on the road at 6-0. There's too much goodness going on, in other words, to drop the Clips after one narrow misstep at home against Memphis.”

SI.com

Clippers No. 1 (Last week: No. 2) – “…Here are some noteworthy Clippers numbers through 14 games: they’re second in offensive rating, second in defensive rating, first in net rating, fifth in assist to turnover ratio, fourth in true shooting and first in points off turnovers…They’re now capable of those massive scoring runs, committed on both sides of the ball, and are fully healthy. You can point to a deeper bench as a starting point, but this is really a case of tangible improvement coming from within…”

CBSSports.com

Clippers No. 1 (Last week: No. 1) – “The most balanced team in the league, and after Monday's tilt against the Raptors (who are on a back-to-back), they have an easy stretch of games before the December 1 showdown with the mighty Cavaliers…”