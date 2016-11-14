Power Rankings Roundup Week 4

LOS ANGELES – The best in the NBA?

The Clippers’ record says so, and so too do two of the four power rankings in this week’s roundup of rankings from NBA.com, ESPN.com, SI.com and CBSSports.com.

Here’s where each of them sees the Clippers, along with a brief explanation for the choices. Click on the link under each publication’s name to see the full explanations for each NBA team.

NBA.com

Clippers No. 1 (Last week: No. 2) – “After scoring just 98 points per 100 possessions in their first five games, the Clippers have scored 117 over their last five, with their starting backcourt shooting 25-for-45 (56 percent) from 3-point range and Chris Paul dishing out more than seven assists for every turnover. Still defending well, they led two games last week (over Detroit and Portland) by more than 40 points. Friday's close win in Oklahoma City was their last road game against a team currently over .500 before they visit Cleveland on Dec. 1.”

ESPN.com

Clippers No. 2 (Last week: No. 2) – “Remember when the Clippers lost four of their first five road games last season? We frankly didn't because they've been so good so far, assembling the first 9-1 start in franchise history and bolting to a nightly average margin of plus-15.1 thanks to back-to-back victories at home last week (over Detroit and Portland) by a combined 63 points and what ranks as -- by far -- the NBA's most withering defense…”

SI.com

Clippers No. 3 (Last week: No. 3) – “Are they better than the Warriors? Probably not. But minute-for-minute, the Clippers have been the best team in the West so far. After the best start in franchise history, let’s give them some credit.”

CBSSports.com

Clippers No. 1 (Last week: No. 2) – “Straight up, this team reminds me of the 2011 Dallas Mavericks. From the aging point guard to the star power forward whose impact is overlooked, to how everyone has dismissed them because of past playoff performances. All the way down. In November of 2011, I said the Mavericks were playing like a legitimately dangerous playoff team. Then Nowitzki got hurt and everyone overlooked them for six months. Don't lose sight of how this team is playing, not just in terms of wins, but the style and fun energy they're playing with.”