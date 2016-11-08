Power Rankings Roundup Week 3

LOS ANGELES – Defense continues to guide the way for a Clippers team that finds itself atop the Pacific Division with a 6-1 start following Monday’s win.

After going 3-1 last week, here are the resulting power rankings from NBA.com, ESPN.com, SI.com and CBSSports.com, along with a brief explanation for their choices.

Click on the ranking under each publication to see the full explanations for each NBA team.

NBA.com

Clippers No. 2 – “The Clippers' defense has been strong all season, ranking second in opponent turnover rate and second in the percentage of opponent shots that come from between the restricted area and 3-point range. And their offense finally got going in San Antonio on Saturday, scoring 73 points in the first half and shooting well from the perimeter for the first time (Blake Griffin was 7-for-10 from mid-range).”

ESPN.com

Clippers No. 2 – “What would you give greater weight to if we let you do the grading? A home loss to the Russell Westbrook Show marked by a punchless offense? Or a Blake Griffin-led clinic that leads to a 24-point rout of the mighty Spurs on their own floor? Hopeful signs that the likes of Marreese Speights and Raymond Felton have legitimately strengthened the Clippers' bench, coupled with sharp starts from Griffin and Chris Paul, have us (and presumably Doc Rivers) looking harder at the latter.”

SI.com

Clippers No. 3 – “A narrow home loss to the Thunder stands as the only blemish on a highly promising start.”

CBSSports.com

Clippers No. 2 – “They were my No. 2 team going into Saturday night's heads-up match, and the Clippers, on a road-road back-to-back, housed the Spurs in San Antonio. That settled it nicely.”