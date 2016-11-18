Mailbag 11/19: Redick Answers Fan Questions

Los Angeles- J.J. Redick’s on fire on the court, hitting 13 3-pointers in his last two games entering Saturday. Off the court, the sharpshooter took some time to answer questions from fans on this week’s Clippers.com mailbag.

The questions were submitted on Facebook and Twitter using “#LACmailbag” after the question, and he had some fun with his responses.

Here are Redick’s rapid-fire answers.

FACEBOOK

Jared Tubbs – When you go back to Durham (N.C.), which restaurants do you have to visit before you leave? #LACmailbag

JJ: “Oh man, it’s been in a while. Q Shack. Revolution, downtown, that’s good. And the Bull Durham burger at the Washington Duke Inn.”

Moises Ajanel – J.J., which tattoo artist did your full sleeve? #LACmailbag

JJ: “Bryan Randolph, from Spider Murphy’s in the Bay Area. I had made it my goal to find out who did Adam Levine’s or David Beckham’s, and I ran into Adam Levine first, so I asked him.”

TWITTER

Cris (@_yungcris) – Who is your favorite shooter of all time? #LACmailbag

JJ:“Reggie Miller…or Wyatt Earp (laughs)”

Tia (@TiaSitiso) – If you weren’t a basketball player, what would be your dream job? #LACmailbag

JJ: “President of the United States… or I’d run my own hedge fund.”

Harry (@BamideleHarry) – Would you take part in the 3-point challenge again if given the chance? #LACmailbag

JJ: “No… the only way I’d do it is if I was an All-Star.”

Fanny Tu (@fannytutu) – Are you going to get any more tattoos? #LACmailbag

JJ: “Tattoos are a thing I’ve never really planned out. They just kind of happen spontaneously, on a whim. It’s kind of like curating a watch collection, it just kind of happens. I like it to happen organically.”