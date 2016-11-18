Mailbag 11/19: Redick Answers Fan Questions
Los Angeles- J.J. Redick’s on fire on the court, hitting 13 3-pointers in his last two games entering Saturday. Off the court, the sharpshooter took some time to answer questions from fans on this week’s Clippers.com mailbag.
The questions were submitted on Facebook and Twitter using “#LACmailbag” after the question, and he had some fun with his responses.
Here are Redick’s rapid-fire answers.
Jared Tubbs – When you go back to Durham (N.C.), which restaurants do you have to visit before you leave? #LACmailbag
JJ: “Oh man, it’s been in a while. Q Shack. Revolution, downtown, that’s good. And the Bull Durham burger at the Washington Duke Inn.”
Moises Ajanel – J.J., which tattoo artist did your full sleeve? #LACmailbag
JJ: “Bryan Randolph, from Spider Murphy’s in the Bay Area. I had made it my goal to find out who did Adam Levine’s or David Beckham’s, and I ran into Adam Levine first, so I asked him.”
Cris (@_yungcris) – Who is your favorite shooter of all time? #LACmailbag
JJ:“Reggie Miller…or Wyatt Earp (laughs)”
Tia (@TiaSitiso) – If you weren’t a basketball player, what would be your dream job? #LACmailbag
JJ: “President of the United States… or I’d run my own hedge fund.”
Harry (@BamideleHarry) – Would you take part in the 3-point challenge again if given the chance? #LACmailbag
JJ: “No… the only way I’d do it is if I was an All-Star.”
Fanny Tu (@fannytutu) – Are you going to get any more tattoos? #LACmailbag
JJ: “Tattoos are a thing I’ve never really planned out. They just kind of happen spontaneously, on a whim. It’s kind of like curating a watch collection, it just kind of happens. I like it to happen organically.”