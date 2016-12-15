LA Clippers Statement on the Passing of Craig Sager

December 15, 2016 – Statement from L.A. Clippers Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Doc Rivers on the passing of Craig Sager:

“The NBA lost a giant today, and I've lost a dear friend. Craig and I have owned a business together, we have worked together at TNT, and he has covered me and the teams I've worked with over the years. What always stood out to me were the traits he possessed that we want all our great players to have. He was the hardest worker and the most unselfish person I knew. On behalf of the entire Clipper family, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family. Heaven just got brighter"