Press Release: LA Clippers Partners with Hawai'i Tourism Authority

The LA Clippers today announced a partnership with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), promoting travel to the Hawaiian Islands and bringing the Clippers to Honolulu, where the team will hold its 2017 training camp on the campus of the University of Hawai‘i.

A highlight of the Clippers visit to Hawai‘i will be a Fan Fest featuring the team’s players and coaches. Details and dates for training camp and other events will be announced at a later date.



“We can’t wait for the Clippers training camp in Hawai‘i and we’re working closely with the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority to showcase the beauty of the state,” Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said. “This unique partnership is another step in Steve Ballmer’s vision of expanding the Clippers brand, while also providing our fans in Hawai‘i with the opportunity to see NBA basketball live.”



HTA’s comprehensive official marketing partnership began December 4 and continues through the 2016-2017 regular season, combining broadcast and online exposure with in-game promotions.



“This marketing partnership is ideal for both of our futures,” Leslie Dance, HTA Vice President of Marketing and Product Development said. “The Clippers are one of the NBA’s hottest teams with a growing fan base in Hawai‘i and across the Pacific, and the Hawaiian Islands is a favorite destination for travelers from southern California.”



