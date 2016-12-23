Jordan Adds To Top Poster Dunks With Slam On Gasol

LOS ANGELES – DeAndre Jordan took a bounce pass from Chris Paul, and Pau Gasol probably wishes he hadn’t.

With the Clippers leading, 13-12, halfway through the first quarter Thursday against the Spurs, Jordan took the pass and threw the ball straight down over Pau Gasol with one hand for the dunk.

It was just the latest installment of poster dunks Jordan’s thrown down throughout his career, but this had to be his best of the year.

“Earlier in the game, Chris gave me a pass and I didn’t attack the rim, and he told me about it,” Jordan said. “The next one, I had to attack the rim.”

He did just that.

Jordan hadn’t yet seen the replay as he took the postgame podium, but he planned to.

“I’m going to watch it as soon as I get out of here,” Jordan said. “I haven’t seen it yet. I just kind of judge off my teammates’ reactions coming back down, and the crowd.”

It looked somewhat similar to his dunk over Greg Monroe, only Gasol didn’t end up on the ground. On that dunk on Monroe in Milwaukee last year, Jordan also threw the ball down without ever needing to touch the rim, going straight through Monroe for the poster.

Wednesday’s was definitely on Jordan’s top 10 all-time dunks, but it probably didn’t beat his dunk over Jason Smith. And nothing will beat the 2013 dunk over Brandon Knight.