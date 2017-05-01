Injury Update: Blake Griffin

The L.A. Clippers announced that forward Blake Griffin underwent a successful surgery today to repair an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe. Griffin suffered the injury on April 21 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Playoff series vs. the Utah Jazz.

The surgery was performed by foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, NC.

A five-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA Team selection, Griffin appeared in 61 regular season games in 2016-17, averaging 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Griffin owns career averages of 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field in 471 total games.