Felton Fitting In With Clippers After Leaving Lasting Impression In Dallas

DALLAS – Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle made it a point Wednesday afternoon to acknowledge just how much he appreciated guard Raymond Felton and how he highly he thinks of him after coaching him the past two seasons.

He’s so fond of Felton, who later that night returned to American Airlines Center for the first time since going to the Clippers in free agency, he wishes the veteran guard was still wearing a Mavericks jersey.

“Felton played great for us, and I wish we would have brought him back,” Carlisle said. “He was a big difference-maker for us last year and was probably one of the big reasons we got to the playoffs, when you look at the whole year and everything that happened from start to finish.”

Much like he’s doing now, fitting in seamlessly with a new group and helping mold the Clippers’ second unit into one of the best benches in the NBA, Felton provided for the Mavericks whatever was needed on a nightly basis.

He started the first two games of the season for the Mavericks last year – including an 18-point, six-assist opener – then came off the bench for two games. He started again, then came off the bench again. It was a common theme throughout the year, largely – as Carlisle noted – to help ease Chandler Parsons back into the lineup.

“Ray was filling in and starting in games when (Parsons) didn’t play and starting in the second half of games when Parsons didn’t play in the second half,” Carlisle said. “We were winning a lot of those games because of what he was giving us.”

In addition to being, as Blake Griffin likes to say, a “bulldog” on defense hounding opposing ball-handlers, Felton’s also provided an offensive punch for the Clippers, shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent from long distance. He’s picking up right where he left off last year, when he showed how he can put up starter numbers when thrust into that role, or take advantage of his minutes when coming off the bench.

Felton averaged 9.5 points and 3.6 assists per game last season, starting 31 of his 80 games with the Mavericks and seamlessly handling a different role on a nightly basis. In late April, he played 18 minutes one game, then 36 the next.

“I just think it’s very important to acknowledge how important he was to our season last year,” Carlisle said. “I have real strong feelings just about him as a person and a player and a guy who’s persevered in this league and continues to play at a really high level.”

When the playoffs hit, Felton took his game up another notch.

As injuries set in and the Mavericks needed an extra boost, Felton answered the call, starting four of five playoff games and averaging 15 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Deron Williams was only with the Mavericks for the second of Felton’s two seasons, but he only needed that one year to see how Felton rubbed off positively.

“A great teammate, a great competitor,” Williams said. “He was asked to guard guys like Kevin Durant, and he’s 6-1. Late in the season, big plays, big shots for us. He helped us win the one game we won in the playoffs. He was a huge part of this team’s success.”

In those five playoff games alone, Felton posted double-doubles in two different ways, recording 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Mavs’ lone postseason win in Game 2 and 19 points and 11 assists in Game 5. In every postseason start, he scored in double figures.

“I hope our fans acknowledge him tonight,” said Carlisle, hours before a pregame tribute video for Felton ran on the big board at American Airlines Center. “I think that they will. I certainly will acknowledge him. I look forward to seeing him. He’s a winner. He was the ultimate pro here for two years, and the Clippers are very lucky to have him.”

They feel the same way.

“He’s been the best,” said Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. “I talked to Rick this summer, and Rick gave him just an amazing review and made me really want him. Forget the basketball – the basketball, he’s been spectacular – but he’s been a mentor to our young guys. He’s just been a good spirit to our team. If he plays 30 minutes, five minutes, same spirit. You couldn’t ask for a better veteran to join your team.”