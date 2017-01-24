Doc Rivers Out Tuesday With Illness

PHILADELPHIA – Head coach Doc Rivers will miss Tuesday night’s game with an illness.

Assistant coach Mike Woodson took over Rivers’ pregame press conference duties and will coach the Clippers against the 76ers. Woodson said Blake Griffin will start and be on a minutes restriction after missing the last 18 games recovering from right knee surgery.

Rivers made it to the Wells Fargo Center, but he left early with the sickness. Rivers (783 wins) is currently two wins away from passing Gene Shue for No. 15 all-time in coaching victories.