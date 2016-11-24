Clippers Share Thanksgiving Plans, Favorite Foods, More

DALLAS – The multiple Cowboys fans on the Clippers’ roster got a treat on Thanksgiving.

With the Clippers’ first game of a six-game road trip wrapped up in Dallas, the whole team stayed in the city to spend the holiday at the AT&T Center as the Cowboys and Redskins faced off Thursday.

J.J. Redick said being away from family for holidays is one of the toughest parts of the job, but for Cowboys fans such as Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Johnson, the schedule worked out favorably.

“I’m excited about the game,” said Paul, who wore an Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys jersey onto the plane as the Clippers took off on the road trip, then sported a Cowboys beanie in the locker room after the Clippers’ win against the Mavericks. “We got the Redskins (Thursday), our whole team’s going to the game, so it’s cool. It’ll be a good Thanksgiving.”

Here’s more from some of the Clippers on Thanksgiving memories, favorite foods on the holiday and more.

Favorite Foods

Jamal Crawford’s not much of a cook, but he joked that he’s great at warming up the leftovers a couple days later. As for his favorites on Thanksgiving, he’s about everything other than stuffing. “Turkey, all the desserts, mashed potatoes, the greens, a little bit of everything,” Crawford said.

Blake Griffin tries to eat his Thanksgiving dinner in moderation. But afterward, it’s directly to the dessert table. “I’m a sweet tooth guy,” Griffin said. “I have to keep it under control most of the time because we have games, but if I had my way, I’d go straight to the dessert table – you name it, pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, apple pie, cherry pie, whatever.”

Brandon Bass – “Turkey dressing. Well, cornbread dressing”

Marreese Speights’ parents will be in Dallas. He said his mother always made the best Thanksgiving food, his favorites being fried turkey and honey ham.

Rookie Diamond Stone’s favorites aren’t the typical. “Mac & cheese and potato salad,” Stone said.

Memories

Crawford – “Just eating as much as I possibly could. That was the one time I could just eat anything and kind of get away with it.”

Griffin – “Growing up, we’d always go over to my aunt and uncle’s house and had kind of a big Thanksgiving family deal. It started early in the morning, watched football all day, a lot of people taking naps, falling asleep, kids playing football in the front yard. A lot of bloody noses, but it was always a fun time. Family, that’s the biggest thing. It’s great just to have family around.”

Being Thankful