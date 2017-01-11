Clippers Hosting Inaugural “Got Skills” Competition

LOS ANGELES – Kids who feel they can dribble like Chris Paul, shoot like J.J. Redick or rebound like DeAndre Jordan could get the chance to see their favorite Clippers up close and personal, if they have the skills it takes.

The inaugural Clippers’ “Got Skills” NBA Skills Competition begins later this month, where participants will compete in a dribbling, shooting and rebounding competition with a chance to win prizes, including a complete Clippers Experience and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 NBA Draft in New York.

A registration fee of $25 per participant will get each participant tournament entry, a Clippers ticket and a long-sleeved shooting shirt. Interested participants can register at: www.Clippers.com/GotSkills.

Participants can choose to enter one of four different age groups (14 and under, 12 and under, 10 and under and 8 and under), with each group featuring a male and female division. Participants can choose from one of eight qualifying round locations (four in Los Angeles, two in Orange County and one apiece in Inland Empire and San Diego), listed below:

1/21 – Ladera Sports Center

1/28 – Expo Center

2/5 – Pan Pacific Park

2/7 – AE Wright Middle School Calabasas

2/11 – Alliant International University (AIU) San Diego

2/18 – Scheau Family YMCA Upland

2/25 – Westwood Recreation Center

2/28 – The Map Sports Facility Garden Grove

The six participants in each age group with the highest score move on to the regional semifinal at the Clippers’ training center in Playa Vista the first weekend of March. The champions for each age division will receive a Clippers Experience, which includes two tickets to a game, an exclusive view for warm-ups, a high-five line experience and on-court recognition.