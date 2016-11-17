Clippers Hope First Loss In Two Weeks Provides Learning Lesson

LOS ANGELES – When a team wins seven straight games and 10 of 11 to start a season, the feeling of defeat can be fleeting or easily forgotten.

Now that the bitter taste is back, the Clippers hope to learn from Wednesday’s loss to Memphis, in a game unrepresentative of the kind of tenacious defensive play that defined the Clippers’ season up until that point.

“It’s a lesson,” said Blake Griffin. “In the first half, putting yourself in such a big hole, that makes the late game so intense where every little thing (can) mess you up. You give up an offensive rebound late, it hurts when you’re fighting back like that.”

The Clippers are used to being the team separating itself with a second-quarter run, rather than the other way around. They’ve jumped out to historic starts in games, then cruised through second halves.

This time, against Memphis, a lackluster defensive start forced them to become the team clawing back, after trailing by double digits in a game for just the second time all year.

“It’s a game of mistakes,” said head coach Doc Rivers, “and you have to play through those.”

For the most part, they did. By late in the fourth quarter, the Clippers responded by taking back the lead.

If not for a couple missed assignments, a handful of turnovers, a rebound here or there and simply some hot shooting from the Grizzlies, they know they could be 11-1 heading to Sacramento.

The physical mistakes bother Rivers less than the mental ones late during a chippy game against an always-physical Grizzlies opponent, which contributed to the Clippers’ second loss of the season.

“We should never get a tech in the fourth quarter, and that’s I think our third or fourth one this year, so we have to fix that,” Rivers said. “Giving up the corner three at the end, you know, those are big shots.”

For most of the year, the types of mistakes that crept up Wednesday have been largely absent.

But the situation Wednesday – fighting to get back into a game in the second half, accomplishing that mission, then going down the stretch in a back-and-forth finish – was also unlike most this year.

J.J. Redick, who played a key role in getting the Clippers back in striking distance by setting a career-high for 3-pointers in a half with seven after halftime, said if anyone wants to find reasons for optimism from the loss, it’s that they can learn from their late-game execution.

“I think the second half was good in the sense that it brought us together a little bit, and we had to fight a little bit,” Redick said. “Sometimes when you win a series of games by a lot, you forget how hard it is to win in this league. The other thing is, sometimes you can get a little comfortable and you can forget what makes you good.”

What’s made the Clippers good is defense.

Only two teams in the league turn the ball over fewer times per game than the Clippers, and only two teams force more turnovers per game than the Clippers, whose opponents still have the lowest field goal percentage in the NBA.

Despite some moments of slippage in recent games, the Clippers still hold the NBA’s top defense, allowing 94.6 points per 100 possessions. And there’s nothing Rivers saw Wednesday that he said can’t be fixed.

The backups provided a second-half spark, and the starters picked up where the reserves left off to nearly steal back a victory at home. Nonetheless, the slow start and late errors were too costly to overcome, and DeAndre Jordan puts much of that on the starters.

“We’ve got to come out with a better mindset, a better energy, and a better focus,” Jordan said. “We’ve been playing with an edge and a chip on our shoulder.”

He has no doubt they can find that again.

“Absolutely,” Jordan said. “We’re going to play against a physical, talented team in Sacramento, and we’ve got to come out and try to put this game behind us – but also let it give us a little fire, too."