Clippers Having Fun As Defense Leads Them Atop The NBA

LOS ANGELES – A few things started happening for the Clippers after earning their largest margin of victory against the Spurs in franchise history, then equaling their largest margin of victory ever against the Pistons, then exceeding their largest margin of victory against the Trail Blazers in franchise history in three consecutive games.

First, they extended their franchise-best record to 7-1, putting them alone atop the Western Conference. Second, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin noted during the game how much fun they’re having, largely because of a defense that continues to smother every opponent it sees.

And third, head coach Doc Rivers told one of his former Boston players, Brian Scalabrine, he’s starting to notice a similarity between this current Clippers group and his old Celtics teams.

“I told him this group is the first group that reminds me of that same spirit,” Rivers said. “They’re just playing. It’s really a no-nonsense group. They get along, they understand their roles, and they buy into it. They can argue and laugh two minutes later. It’s just a good spirit.”

Griffin and Paul both said that starts with their defense, which further extended its superiority among the league’s elite groups.

The starters entered Wednesday night against Portland with the league’s top defensive five-man lineup, then proceeded to hold each of the Trail Blazers’ starters to eight points or fewer. A Portland team that had scored at least 100 points in every previous game this season posted just 50 points after three quarters in a 111-80 Clippers win.

Through eight games, the Clippers are allowing a league-best 89.3 points per 100 possessions. The second-best defensive team in the league, the Hornets, are allowing 95.4 points per 100 possessions.

“I was talking to somebody on the bench, maybe it was at halftime, and it’s like, ‘When you play defense like that, it’s fun,’” Griffin said. “You look forward to getting stops. Guys are just flying around, might make a mistake, but somebody’s covering up for you, then somebody’s covering up for them covering up for you. When you’re playing basketball like that, it’s a blast.”

Even with the Clippers ahead by 39 points Wednesday, when Maurice Harkless hit a 3-pointer, Griffin put his hand up to acknowledge a mistake, then slapped his knee in frustration.

Much like his old Boston groups, Rivers sees a team that gets genuinely upset any time the other team makes a shot. They take it personally.

But those frustrations are temporary. Paul has noticed the Clippers doing a better job of moving on to the next play this year.

Griffin said there’s a different ownership defensively this year, and when it’s rolling the way it is, and when they’re worrying about defense more than offense, and when, as DeAndre Jordan said, they’re playing each possession without playing the score, it’s just fun.

“Everybody’s happy,” Jordan said. “We want to see each other excel and succeed out there. It’s cool to see.”

When the starters do take a seat, typically with a lead, they hand the game over to a five-man Clippers backup group that entered Wednesday with the second-best five-man defensive lineup in the NBA, trailing only the Clippers’ starting group.

“The second unit has done an unbelievable job, especially defensively of just buying into the principles,” Griffin said. “Ray (Felton) just absolutely dogs the ball, every time, and makes it tough to even start the offense.”

The combined play has led not just to wins, but to consistent blowouts against playoff opponents. Games are ending practically before the second half starts.

The Clippers led by 18 at the half against both Memphis and San Antonio. They led by 30 at the half against Detroit, then 29 against Portland.

Each of those games ended in victories by double digits.

It’s the best stretch Paul can remember from this team, but he knows it won’t always look exactly this way. Not every game will be a 30-point lead, as it has been the past couple games.

“We are having a lot of fun right now, and I think a lot of that has to do with our defense,” Paul said. “The part about it is we will hit adversity at some point, and it’s crazy, as much fun as I’m having right now, that’s all I’m thinking about. Seriously, when it does happen, how are we going to react?”

Given how the Clippers are defending, and how they’re communicating, and how they’re trusting one another, and their sense of urgency regardless of the score, he believes they’ll handle it just fine.

“It’s really fun,” Paul said, “and I’m thinking when that adversity does hit, we’ll be ready.”