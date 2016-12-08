Clippers Give Media Tour Of New Season Ticket Club

LOS ANGELES – Clippers season ticket holders get the option for a brand new experience this year, in an area designed specifically for them.

The Clippers showed off to the media Wednesday afternoon their Season Ticket Club, which opened this year at STAPLES Center and provides season ticket holders a private area to eat, entertain and connect from two hours before the game through the end of the third quarter, complete with views of downtown Los Angeles.

Designed specifically with season ticket holders in mind, the space provides plenty of room to mingle, eat and drink, with two full signature bars available and a menu created by Executive Levy Chef Joseph Martin.

Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said Clippers’ season ticket holders deserved an elegant, luxurious space to call their own, and now it’s arrived. The area was previously used as the Clippers’ executive offices, and Zucker said the Clippers started thinking about what that building and space needed.

“We’ve got 10,000 season-ticket holders who come to 40-plus games a year,” Zucker said. “So, this opportunity became available to us and we thought, ‘Let’s create something really special for them.’”

Inside Look at LA Clippers Season Ticket Club December 08, 2016

It’s been much appreciated by both recent and long-time season ticket holders.

“It’s perfect,” said Sarah Sugerman, a season ticket holder of three years. “It’s a great place to have dinner, hang out. It’s beautiful.”

Sugerman said it’s a relaxing, comfortable area she likes to hang out in before a game. The sit-down restaurant provides plenty of room to eat, and the bars provide a place to unwind, complete with surrounding views of L.A. Live.

“It’s easy to grab drinks,” said Peter Israel, a season ticket holder of 10 years. “It’s generally not super crowded, so there’s space. It’s a very relaxed vibe, an environment that you wouldn’t ordinarily get to experience before a sporting event that’s actually in the arena.”

Season ticket holders wanting access to the club can receive it through an annual membership-based fee, included as an option when purchasing season tickets, and food and drink is offered at an additional cost.

In addition to in-game entertainment, the Season Ticket Club is also available for private events on non-game nights, providing ample room as a meeting space inside the arena. Whether for a post-game party, a birthday, a wedding or another special event, Zucker said the space is available, and the addition was all about making a Clippers game better for season ticket holders every time they step into the building.

“I think it is a pretty spectacular addition to downtown L.A,” Zucker said.