Children's Hospital Los Angeles, L.A. Clippers Foundation and Prime Ticket Team Up To "Make March Matter"

The L.A. Clippers, in partnership with Prime Ticket are teaming up to support Make March Matter™, a campaign dedicated to raising funds to support care for children treated at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). The L.A. Clippers’ Make March Matter™ fundraising drive will take place on Wednesday, March 29 when the Clippers host the Washington Wizards, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and running until 11:00 p.m. PT.

The March 29th Make March Matter™ event is a continuation of the Clippers’ commitment to support CHLA. Clippers forward Blake Griffin and 11-year old CHLA patient Justice Griffith recently collaborated on a specially designed, custom pair of Jordan Brand Super.Fly 5 shoes called the “Just 5”. Griffin will wear the shoes during the March 29 contest vs. the Wizards and the game-worn “Just 5” shoes will be auctioned off with all proceeds donated to the Make March Matter™ fundraising program. The auction opens on Saturday, March 18 and will run until April 13.

To bid on Griffin’s one-of-a-kind shoes, click here: www.clippers.com/auction. To see a full image gallery of the custom Jordan Brand Super.Fly 5 shoes, click here.

Fans and viewers interested in participating in the Make March Matter™ drive can donate by visiting MakeMarchMatter.org or by texting MARCH to 91999. Donations will be matched up to $25,000 by the Clippers Foundation. All the money raised during the March 29 game will support the Helping Hands Fund, which ensures that critical, lifesaving care is available to every child treated at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Clippers’ players J.J. Redick, Luc Mbah a Moute and members of the Clippers Spirit spent an afternoon in November visiting with CHLA patients. Austin Rivers also stopped by for another visit in January to greet and provide patients with signed memorabilia.

Click below to see a recap of both visits:

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading pediatric academic medical centers and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health. The hospital relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill and injured children. For more information, visit CHLA.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, or visit our blog at CHLA.org/Blog.

Prime Ticket is the local destination for the Los Angeles Clippers, Anaheim Ducks and Big West Conference athletics. Together, Prime Ticket and sister network FOX Sports West present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii, the regional networks produce over 600 live sporting events and telecast over 2,500 hours of live and original programming every year. For complete regional sports news, provocative opinions, telecast schedules and updated statistics, log-on to www.FOXSportsWest.com.

Every day, we’ll make a positive difference to a child in L.A.

To meet this commitment, the L.A. Clippers Foundation will first understand their educational environments, from classroom to playground to living room, in communities across Southern California.

The greatest resource of the Clippers Foundation is inspiration, channeled from our players, organization and Clipper Nation. Our greatest tool is investment, through singular grants that set a new benchmark in actual funds and true transparency. Our greatest gift is mobilizing contribution and commitment from everyone we call Partner, including colleagues, corporate sponsors and the community at large.

In every way, our mission is to inspire a child to make a positive difference in their L.A.

For more information on the Clippers Foundation, visit www.clippers.com/Foundation