Ball Movement Becoming Contagious As Clippers Trounce Nets

LOS ANGELES – Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan accidentally bumped foreheads harder than either expected, as Paul grabbed the back of Jordan’s head and put it against his to apologize after the center found him open on the perimeter and he passed up the shot.

It was just about the only movement Monday night that didn’t go as planned for the Clippers.

As for the ball, it continued to move at the right pace and to the right place, often a few steps ahead of whatever Brooklyn was thinking in another Clippers rout, this time a 127-95 trouncing of the Nets that included a season-high 32 assists with five Clippers finishing with at least four assists apiece.

“It’s becoming contagious,” said head coach Doc Rivers. “It really is.”

With that kind of ball movement, combined with a defense that once again shut down their opponent from the start, it took less than a quarter to realize the Clippers would extend their winning streak to seven games and their league-best record to 10-1.

Before the game began, and long before the Clippers had dished out 18 assists by halftime – their most in any half this season – Rivers said he thought the Clippers were trusting the offense more. When things begin to get stagnant, they recognize it and get back to movement, with plenty of help from Chris Paul.

It was Paul again leading the offensive charge, finishing Monday as the team’s leader in points (21) and assists (nine). He said he’s noticing the improvements in ball movement, something he attributes largely to continuity.

“Like I keep saying, we’ve been together so long and been through so many things, we’re able to adjust and learn quicker,” Paul said.

After the Clippers’ defense picked the offense up early this season, and as the former remains the most formidable group in the NBA, the latter has turned a corner and followed suit.

In their first five games, the Clippers recorded 22 assists or fewer in each and shot 41 percent or worse in four of them, largely as a result of the ball sticking too often. In their last six games, they’ve shot better than 45 percent in five, recorded at least 24 assists in five and scored at least 110 points in all six.

The result? The Clippers don’t just lead the league in defense, but are now the only team in the NBA in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating. And in the last six games, they lead the league in both.

“We have an amazing chemistry,” Rivers said. “It feels different. This team feels different. We have a long way to go, obviously, but we like how we’re playing.”

Shortly before the starters got to sit for the rest of the night in the third quarter Monday, J.J. Redick drove, then found Blake Griffin – who had 20 points, six assists and six rebounds – on a no-look pass for a thunderous dunk. Moments later, Paul maneuvered through the lane to get Brooklyn’s Justin Hamilton to commit for a split second, allowing just enough room for Jordan to take Paul’s pass and put Hamilton on a poster.

“Ball movement’s been really good,” Griffin said. “I think our cutting has been great. That was a point of emphasis early on in training camp as well. Even when we get it in the post, the movement’s there, and it’s knowing each other and knowing the offense as well.”

Paul, Griffin and Redick combined for 19 assists, but the ball movement wasn’t confined to a starting unit that’s largely been together for years. Austin Rivers led the backups with six assists and Jamal Crawford added another five to go with his 17 points.

“Jamal had a layup, passed it out,” Doc Rivers said. “Austin had two layups, passed them up for threes.”

The ball movement, as Doc Rivers noted, is becoming contagious. The defense and wins, those have been contagious all year.

So, too, is a certain spirit that Rivers can’t help but notice. And he’s perfectly fine with all of those contagious “sicknesses” sticking around.

“It’s a good disease,” he said.