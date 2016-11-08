24 Seconds With…Chris Paul

This weekly series from Clippers.com features a Q&A with Clippers players, coaches, alumni or those tied somehow to the Clippers’ organization. The next edition features point guard Chris Paul.

LOS ANGELES – Chris Paul went 5-for-5 from 3-point range Monday night against the Pistons, posting 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds without a turnover in the win, which boosted the Clippers to 6-1 on the year.

Paul talked afterward about the Clippers’ commitment defensively, the Clippers’ longevity paying dividends and the mindset entering the season.

What’s gone into the defensive consistency early this year?

CP: “I think when you start off the season, you always wonder, sort of, what your team identity is going to be, and once you get a few games under your belt, you start to see that. I think now our team is excited about our defense. We get excited about stopping teams and trying to keep them under a certain number or whatnot. I think that is something that can be contagious all season long.”

What’s been the difference defensively for a starting unit that kept the same personnel from last year?

CP: “That’s a good question. I’ve thought about that like, ‘Man, why didn’t we do this last year? Part of it is attention to detail – we tweaked a few things here and there – and trust – that always helps, too, knowing that when you help a guy another guy is going to be there.”

How did the 2-0 road trip give you guys a boost?

CP: “J.J. (Redick) said something about it toward the end when we were on the bench. He was talking about our road trip and how good that was and how this year, when we come off road trips when we do well like that, not having letdowns. Because we’ve been together so long, we can name games over the years where we’re like, ‘Man, we shouldn’t have lost that game.’ I know it sounds repetitive, but it’s just attention to detail. One of the biggest things we keep talking about is finishing. Finish the game, finish everything that we do. If it’s a drill, every day in practice, having the same mindset and not getting complacent.”

How do you sustain this level of play going forward?

CP: “In all seriousness, not to be funny, this is our job. This is what we signed up for. We have a lot of guys on our team that have been in this league a while. I think what’s nice about it, too, is we have so many different guys that can push each other. Whether it’s, I think it was last week I was a little sick going to into the game and (Blake) came up and told me before the game, ‘I know you don’t feel good, but let’s go.’ We have guys on our team where we push each other. On certain nights, long schedule, long season, we have to pick each other up.”