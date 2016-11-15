24 Seconds With…Blake Griffin | 11/15/16

This weekly series from Clippers.com features a Q&A with Clippers players, coaches, alumni or those tied somehow to the Clippers’ organization. The next edition features power forward Blake Griffin.

LOS ANGELES – Blake Griffin’s averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game and has put up at least 20 points, six rebounds and three assists in each of his last four games, as the Clippers continue their historic start to the season.

Griffin talked after Monday’s 32-point win against Brooklyn – the Clippers’ fourth win by 20 points or more in the last six games – about the victory, what’s gone into the hot start this year and more.

Was the start Monday (getting out to a 35-7 lead) the best stretch the starters have had this season?

BG: “It was a good stretch; I don’t know if it’s the best or not. We did what we wanted offensively. Defensively, we were pretty good, had a couple lapses. But, I think we’ve had some pretty good games this year, so far.”

You guys have the fourth best point differential in NBA history through 11 games. What does that mean to you?

BG: “I think it just shows our focus. I think our focus has been in the right place. I think guys have completely bought in. Guys aren’t really worried about personal stats. It’s about executing and doing your job, doing what you’re supposed to do, being there for your teammates… It feels like somebody’s always there for you when you mess up, and you’re always looking to be there for somebody; not even necessarily messing up, but you run somebody off the line, somebody’s there for you, and you have their back.”

Is the narrative that the Clippers can do this in the regular season but not the playoffs a fair one?

BG: “I think I talked about it before, people are going to say whatever they want to say. When I came into the league, the talk was, ‘you don’t want to go to the Clippers, they’ve never had a high draft pick be successful.’ Then it was, ‘you’re not going to make the playoffs.’ Then it was, ‘you can’t sustain it.’ It’s always going to be something, until you win. I’m not worried about all that talk… Each year is different. If you don’t think we still have the same goal every year and we’re going to try to win a championship every year, then you’re crazy.”

What’s gone into the ball moving better, and can you notice it?

BG: “Ball movement’s been really good. I think our cutting has been great. That was a point of emphasis early on in training camp as well. Even when we get it in the post, the movement’s there, and it’s knowing each other and knowing the offense so well. Last year, Luc (Mbah a Moute) was still getting familiar at times. This year, everybody kind of having a year or even more under their belt has really helped our offense.”

Everyone seemed to get excited about Diamond Stone’s first points. What did you say to him?

BG: “Before he went in, I told him he needed to get five rebounds, a blocked shot and a deflection. I was like, ‘don’t even worry about the points, that’ll come if you do that’…He’s such a young kid and he’s such a good kid, but you go through the ups and downs of being a rookie and being on a team like ours, where he hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time and he’s working out two times a day, and it’s a hard thing for a 19-year-old kid to do. I think we’re all happy when he gets in the game and he finally gets that first bucket. I think we all remember our first bucket. Hopefully, it was a fun experience for him.”