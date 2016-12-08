24 Seconds With … U.S. Gymnast Simone Biles

This weekly series from Clippers.com features a Q&A with Clippers players, coaches, alumni or those tied somehow to the Clippers’ organization. The next edition features gold medal U.S. gymnast Simone Biles.

LOS ANGELES – DeAndre Jordan and U.S. gymnast Simone Biles both secured gold medals for Team USA at the Rio Olympics this summer, with Biles dominating in gymnastics, taking home four gold medals.

Biles was in attendance Wednesday at the Clippers’ game against the Warriors – her third time attending an NBA game – and some lucky fans at STAPLES Center won copies of her New York Times best-selling book “Courage To Soar: A Body In Motion, A Life in Balance,” detailing her life story and the faith, family and positivity that allowed her to persevere through personal challenges on her way to gymnastics gold.

Here’s some of Clippers.com’s chat with the U.S. gymnastics star prior to Wednesday’s game against Golden State.

Did you get to meet DeAndre Jordan when you were in Rio?

SB: “No, unfortunately we didn’t get to watch any sports. We were so busy training all the time and competing.”

Are you a big basketball fan?

SB: “I don’t know (laughs). I do understand the game, so I guess it’s easier for me to follow than football or something else.”

How many NBA games have you been to before?

SB: “Two, the Washington Wizards and the Houston Rockets. The Rockets was the day before Thanksgiving and the Wizards was a few weeks before that. I’m excited for this one.”

Any other favorite sports?

SB: “I really only follow gymnastics, so, I don’t know a thing about football. Nothing. I went to a hockey game and I was really confused, but I liked it because they would, like, slam people.”

You just put the book out. What was that like to accomplish during such a busy time?

SB: “The whole book process took quite a bit. I started in February, but it was really cool to get my story out there and bring up all the memories through my childhood all the way to the Olympic Games.”

Obviously DeAndre got his Olympic gold around the same time as you this summer. What was that feeling like?

SB: “I remember standing at the top of the podium like, ‘We did it! This is crazy!’ You don’t believe it once you’re looking at it or when you go to sleep and wake up… It still doesn’t seem real.”