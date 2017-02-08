24 Seconds With Luc Mbah a Moute: Cameroon’s Win

This weekly series from Clippers.com features a Q&A with Clippers players, coaches, alumni or those somehow tied to the Clippers’ organization. The next edition features forward Luc Mbah a Moute

NEW YORK – Two NBA players from Cameroon faced off Monday night when Luc Mbah a Moute’s Clippers played Pascal Siakam’s Raptors.

A day prior, as Paul Pierce was saying his final goodbye to Boston, Cameroon was taking home the Africa Cup of Nations title in soccer. While the Clippers’ game against the Celtics meant Mbah a Moute couldn’t watch Cameroon’s 2-1 win against Egypt, he was thrilled when he found out the result.

Here’s what Mbah a Moute had to say Monday about Cameroon’s first Africa Cup of Nations title since 2002.

Were you able to catch any of Cameroon’s win?

LM: “I couldn’t watch the game. We had a game at the same time yesterday against Boston.”

Is the Africa Cup of Nations something you always follow?

LM: “Yeah, I always follow the African Cup. I follow soccer, obviously, growing up I was a soccer fan, soccer player. Our national team was playing well. No one expected them to make it this far, and they ended up winning. So, the whole country was excited about it.”

So they were big underdogs? “Big. A lot of those guys, it was only their, like, third or fifth selection to the national team, and that’s nothing compared to guys who’ve been around for 30 or 20-something selections.”

Meanwhile, the Patriots were winning the Super Bowl the same day. For Cameroon, is that win like their Super Bowl?

LM: “Not our Super Bowl, but for Africa, yeah, it’s more countries than teams. We have our local clubs, as well. We have the (CAF) Champions League in Africa, obviously UEFA Champions League with all the European clubs. But African Cup, it’s huge, because it’s a very big rivalry between African countries – who’s going to be the best? I’m just glad Cameroon won, because we’re definitely one of the top teams.”

Have you ever seen an African Cup match, or is it impossible because of timing?

LM: “No, it’s always around this time.”

Is that a bucket list thing for you?

LM: “Yeah, for sure. The next one is in Cameroon in 2019. I’m sure I won’t be able to make it, but it’s definitely on my bucket list.”