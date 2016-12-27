24 Seconds With … Jamal Crawford | 12/27/16

This weekly series from Clippers.com features a Q&A with Clippers players, coaches, alumni or those tied somehow to the Clippers’ organization. The next edition features guard Jamal Crawford.

LOS ANGELES – Jamal Crawford has at least 22 points in each of his last three games, as the Clippers continue to try to piece things together without a handful of crucial starters.

Crawford talked after Monday’s game about the minimal margin for error without Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick and the balance between distributing and attacking without key players as the Clippers now try to climb out of a three-game skid.

What do you take away from Monday’s loss?

JC: “Our margin for error is just that more slim. We have to muster up that sustainability. Just being able to sustain like we did the second half. We need to do that both halves. Obviously that’s tough to do, but if we can do it, we give ourselves a much better chance to come out with a win.”

How do you and Austin Rivers balance the role between distributing and attacking with so many players out, and is it still a learning process playing alongside teammates you might not otherwise if everyone was healthy?

JC: “It’s just tough because, in the NBA, at the end of the shot clock, it always ends up kind of in the guards’ hands. And that sometimes, is why you see (jump shots), because it works around and things break down and it ends up in the guards’ hands. For us, obviously our hearts are in the right place. We’re trying to get guys shots. We’re both naturally attackers and naturally scorers, but we’re very cognizant of trying to get our guys shots, for sure.”

How slim are the margins for error now, and can fatigue start to wear on you guys when you’re so shorthanded?

JC: “It all plays a part, and we’re all fighting. We really are. We’re all competing and trying. But you look at the last three losses, two of them we’re leading in the fourth quarter. So, that’s almost tougher to handle after it’s over with than losing by 20. Sometimes you lay an egg, and you’re down, losing by 20 points. To kind of control your own destiny and control your own fate in the fourth quarter when it’s winning time and to be up two, three, four points and lose that game… it’s tough.”