2016-17 Clippers All-Star Running Blog

NEW ORLEANS – DeAndre Jordan took off for a flight immediately after the Clippers earned their fourth straight win, headed from Los Angeles to “The Big Easy,” with the Clippers’ center earning his first career All-Star nod.

Jordan is scheduled to participate in both his first Slam Dunk Contest and first All-Star Game this weekend, leaving no time to dawdle after a Wednesday night home game. His All-Star media circuit began Thursday afternoon in New Orleans, where an already memorable year full of personal accolades continues.

This honor for Jordan is just the latest in a series of firsts, after being named First Team All-NBA at the end of last season, then going to his first Olympics as a member of Team USA and now sharing this experience in New Orleans with plenty of his fellow Olympians.

Take a look behind the scenes each day here as Clippers.com updates its 2017 All-Star Running Blog, showing what Jordan’s days look like during his first All-Star experience in New Orleans.

THURSDAY

4:40 p.m. – DeAndre Jordan arrives at The Ritz-Carlton to begin his media circuit, an hour and a half of taking photos, making faces and getting interviewed alongside his All-Star teammates. Immediately after entering the building, he gets tackled by Toronto’s Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan before saying hello to one of his closest friends on the All-Star Team, Kevin Durant.

4:47 p.m. – The photos start getting snapped of DeAndre Jordan, who first poses with Mardi Gras and New Orleans gear and taking slow-motions shots for the NBA’s Instagram. Jordan goes from station to station with green screens behind him, taking photos by himself and with props while answering a variety of questions, from pregame routines to playoff memories.

4:50 p.m. – One of his best photo ops comes while holding a picture of himself. The NBA unveiled #NBAAllStar emojis for every player there, including #DeAndreJordan. He had fun with that one, as he proceeded to take photos with signs, basketballs and a variety of backdrops.

5:04 p.m. – Now for some familiarity. Jordan often works before practices with Clippers consultant Kevin Garnett, who also hosts his show “Area 21.” The talented big men meets for an episode of Garnett’s show, discussing everything from the makeup of the team, to his summer decision, to his first All-Star experience and dunk content. When asked whether he enjoys trash talking more after a vicious dunk or a brilliant block, he says it’s the latter.

5:12 p.m. – As Jordan makes his way through the media circuit, he sees plenty of familiar faces, from Durant, Lowry and DeRozan, to the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram, to Utah’s Gordon Hayward and many more current athletes. He also bumps into a legend, taking a second to catch up with Julius “Dr. J” Erving.

5:15 p.m. – Jordan’s “Area 21” interview is just the first of many, as it’s now on to Lang Whitaker, Sekou Smith and an NBA.com interview, where Jordan’s asked about all his recent honors and the joys of using the break to vacation vs. the joys of using the break to play in an All-Star Game (Jordan had to cancel a Hawaii vacation after getting the exciting news). He’s asked if this is a make or break year and about the injuries the Clippers have had to fight through early this season. “Once we get back to full strength, I feel like we’ll be playing great basketball,” Jordan says. Then, it’s immediately on to an NBATV interview with Jared Greenberg and Howard Beck.

5:28 p.m. – Another familiar face is next for Jordan, who sits down with David Aldridge before going through a list of ABC and ESPN promotional videos.

5:40 p.m. – As Jordan gets to another ESPN interview room, he describes one of his favorite pregame rituals. “I like to take a nice long nap,” Jordan said. “I’m a growing boy.” Chicken, by the way, is one of his favorite foods to eat before a game.

5:44 p.m. – Jordan continues to go room to room in The Ritz-Carlton as his NBA interviews continue. The question he gets most is about being a first-team All-Star, to which he often responds that he’s excited, emotional and humbled by the honor. The next most asked question is about his first slam dunk competition.

“It's going to be fun regardless,” Jordan said. “But to have your name go down in history for something you watched as a kid, being a big guy we don't get a lot of love…So, I'm excited to do it.” One of the off-the-court questions he’s asked is what job he’s have if he weren’t a basketball player. Jordan, who showed up in a beige jacket, round glasses and a Kiss T-shirt, fittingly says he’d be a rock star.

5:55 p.m. – Finally, the interviews are over. Well, sort of. Jordan has one last interview set up with a kid reporter, which mostly requires him coming up with ways to dunk apples into peanut butter, before his media circuit concludes. That, by the way, he says might have been his favorite station.

6 p.m. – Jordan calls it a day for his media responsibilities, and it’s off to the Smoothie King Center, where he goes through dunk contest rehearsals in preparation for his first event Saturday night.