Gameday Report: Clippers look for season sweep of Bucks.

The Clippers (39-34) will return home to play host to the Milwaukee Bucks (39-34) on Tuesday at STAPLES Center.

LA traveled to Milwaukee on Wednesday of last week and defeated the Bucks, 127-120. The Clippers will now look to complete the season sweep.

Here’s what to look out for in Tuesday’s matchup:

More scoring, more winning –

The winning formula for the Clippers this season has centered around strong offensive play.

Last Wednesday in Milwaukee, the Clippers put up 127 points on the Bucks, LA’s fourth-highest point total of the season. It was 15th time LA has scored 120 or more this season, and in those 15 games, the Clippers are 14-1, their lone loss coming at Golden State on Feb. 22 (134-127).

In addition, LA is 18-4 when scoring 115 points or more this season, and 26-10 when scoring 110 or more. When the Clippers score 110 points or less, they are 13-24, and when they put up 100 or less, they are 2-11.

As is the case with most teams, it also helps when the Clippers shoot well from the field. LA is 16-6 when it shoots 50 percent or better from the field and 14-4 when shooting 40 percent or better from three.

Against Milwaukee last week, LA shot 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

Lastly, in games in which the Clippers score 120 or more – they are averaging 125.1 points per game in those 15 contests – LA is also giving up 112.2 points per game. However, it hasn’t seemed to matter much if the Clippers have been at their best offensively.

Scoreboard watching –

If players on teams that are in the hunt for the playoffs say that they are not eyeing the scoreboard extra closely as of late, chances are that is untrue.

The Clippers are one of those teams.

LA is looking to pick up ground on the seventh-seeded Utah Jazz and eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the finals weeks of the season. The Clippers trail Utah by 2.5 games and Minnesota by 2 games in the Western Conference standings.

The Clippers will have one more crack at the Jazz this season, on April 5 in Utah, in what figures to be a must-win game for possibly both teams. So far this season, Utah has won two of the teams’ three matchups.

LA will not face Minnesota again this year, having lost all four matchups with the Timberwolves this season.

The Clippers playoff odds have also endured a bit of misfortune due to other teams’ injury struggles. In the past few weeks, the Golden State Warriors have dropped games to both the Wolves and Jazz, with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green all battling injuries.

In addition, Utah will host Boston on Wednesday, which will be without superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

The good news for Clippers fans is that the Wolves and Jazz will face off on April 1 in Minnesota, guaranteeing a loss for one of those squads. The Clippers will play six of their final nine regular season games at home, and if LA can put together a decent winning streak, their matchup with Utah in two weeks could prove to be crucial to both teams’ playoff chances.

Wednesday’s game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. PDT.