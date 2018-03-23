Gameday Report: Clippers visit Indiana, look to win second straight

4:00pm PT | Fox Sports Prime Ticket | AM 570 LA Sports

The Clippers (38-33) will travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers (41-31) on Friday. The two teams have yet to face this season and will take the court for their second matchup on April 1 at STAPLES Center.

Here is what to look for in Friday’s matchup:

DeAndre doin’ work –

In the month of March, Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has grabbed 203 rebounds in 11 games, putting him at 18.5 rebounds per game, the highest average of any player in any month this season. In second is Detroit’s Andre Drummond, who has totaled 176 rebounds in 11 games, putting him at 16.0 per game in March.

On top of that, Jordan is registering 15.7 points per game in March, his highest scoring average of any month this season.

Coming off a 25-point, 22-rebound performance in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jordan is now averaging 15.5 rebounds per game this season and is challenging Drummond (15.7) for the NBA rebounding title, which Jordan last won in 2014-15.

Wednesday also represented Jordan’s 13th 20-rebound game this season, tying the Clippers record (Bob McAdoo, 1973-74). It was his third 20-20 game of the season and the tenth 20-20 game of his career.

Lastly, after grabbing 12 rebounds on Tuesday at Minnesota, Jordan reached 1,000 rebounds for the fifth consecutive season, becoming one of 15 players in league history to do so.

If Jordan’s recent success against the Pacers when it comes to rebounding is any indication – he is averaging 17.4 rebounds per game in the last seven matchups with Indiana – then expect him to continue to put up big rebounding numbers on Friday night.

LA against the East –

The Clippers lost their first six games against the Eastern Conference this season, three of which took place at STAPLES Center.

Since then, it’s been smooth sailing.

Since Nov. 22, the Clippers are 16-4 against the Eastern Conference, including wins over Toronto, Boston, Washington and Cleveland.

Furthermore, LA is currently on an 8-game winning streak against the East. During that streak, LA is averaging 120.3 points per game and shooting 52.1 percent from the field. The Clippers have scored at least 112 points in each of those eight wins.

The Clippers and Pacers will face off for the first time this season, a day removed from LA facing Milwaukee for the first time.

Friday’s game will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. PDT.