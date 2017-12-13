Five Takeaways: Jordan and Williams Lead Clippers to Third Straight Victory

ORLANDO– The Clippers (11-15) overcame an early double-digit deficit to extend their winning streak to three, beating the Magic (11-18) at the Amway Center in Orlando.

Here are five quick takeaways from the Clippers’ 106-95 win.

“We’re just playing hard. We don’t have the luxury of talent right now. Every night we’re going to go out and look to play harder than the other team.” - Doc Rivers

1) Jordan’s Productive Night Opens Up Three-Point Shot

For the 14th time this season, DeAndre Jordan recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. He’s now tied with Andre Drummond and Dwight Howard for the most 20-rebound games this season (4).

Jordan was active in the paint early, and sustained the energy throughout. As the game progressed and Jordan kept producing, the Magic defense collapsed around the big man, leaving shooters open on the wings. After starting the game 0-for-five from deep, the Clippers went 12-of-21 from three-point range throughout the rest of the game. Lou Williams led the team with three three-pointers, and Milos Teodosic, eight points, and Sam Dekker, a season high 12 points, both had two three pointers.

2) Williams Still Dominating Off the Bench

Coming off his lowest scoring output in three weeks with 17 points against the Wizards, Lou Williams led the Clippers with 31 points and eight assists, remaining the team’s primary playmaker in the absence of Blake Griffin.

Williams used every bit of his offensive skill set, driving to the basket, drawing fouls and stepping beyond the arc. Williams reached the 30-point mark for the fifth time this season, a team high, and had his eighth game with 20+ off the bench, the most in the NBA.

3) Teodosic Controls Game During Second Quarter Run

The Clippers found themselves down 12 midway through the second quarter, before Milos Teodosic sparked a 14-0 run, controlling the pace and directing the offense. Teodosic didn’t score during the run, but recorded his first three assists since coming back from injury, and converted two hockey assists to set up his teammates. He was a team-high +10 on the floor in the first half.

Teodosic struggled with his shot, finishing the game with eight points on two of nine shooting, however he dished six assists, snagged six rebounds while providing a stabilizing presence to the team’s offense.

4) Rivers Exits Game with Head Injury -

With seven seconds left in the second quarter, Jonathon Simmons attempted a eurostep past Austin Rivers on a transition layup. Simmons’ elbow inadvertently connected directly with Rivers’ jaw, sending Rivers to the ground writhing in pain. Rivers was escorted off the floor by team medical staff, and was ruled out during halftime for the rest of the game.

Rivers was diagnosed for a concussion and will not play their next game. He finished with nine points and two rebounds.

5) Clippers’ Struggle, Again, in the First Quarter

The Clippers found themselves in an early hole, scoring only 13 points in the opening frame. They made six field goals and shot 26-percent from the field, missing all five of their three-point attempts. Since Blake Griffin’s injury, the team has struggled out the gate, averaging only 22.1 points in the first quarter in their previous seven games.

What’s Next? – The Clippers play Friday at Washington