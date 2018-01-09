Game Preview: Clippers kick off NorCal back-to-back against Warriors

7:30pm PT | Fox Sports Prime Ticket | ESPN | AM 570 LA Sports

As the hits keep coming, the Clippers keep rolling with the punches.

Despite a host of injuries, the Clippers (18-21) took down Atlanta on Monday and have won seven of their last 10 games, heading into their third matchup of the season with the defending champion Golden State Warriors (33-8).

The Clippers took the court on Monday with 11 available players. Forward Blake Griffin missed the game due to a concussion suffered in Sunday’s matchup with the Warriors. Rookie guard Milos Teodosic also missed Monday’s game, sitting out with sore plantar fasciitis that has sidelined him for two consecutive contests.

In addition, forward Danilo Gallinari (glute) missed his 15th straight game and guard Austin Rivers (right ankle) missed his fifth straight game.

And once you factor in the fact that point guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is out for the season, the Clippers missed 72.6 points per game in total.

Still, L.A. is finding a way to win.

On Monday, it took huge performances from guard Lou Williams, center DeAndre Jordan, and the Clippers’ rookies to carry the team past the Hawks.

Williams scored 34 points and Jordan scored 25 to go along with 18 rebounds. Rookie guards C.J. Williams, Jawun Evans and Tyrone Wallace scored a combined 39 points, and Williams hit a three with 9 seconds left that gave the Clippers a lead for good.

Over the team’s last five games, Williams is averaging 31.2 points and 6.2 assists, and Jordan is averaging 17.2 points and 14.2 rebounds.

The Clippers are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and only Golden State (8-2) and Toronto (8-2) have a better record over their last 10 games.

In two matchups this season, the Warriors have proven to be a problem that the Clippers (along with the rest of the NBA) have yet to solve. The team’s last met on Saturday, at STAPLES Center, a 121-105 Golden State victory.

Wednesday’s game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m., and on Thursday, the Clippers will travel to take on Sacramento at 7 p.m.