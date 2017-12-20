Game Preview: Clippers vs. Suns

7:30pm PT | Fox Sports Prime Ticket | AM 570 LA Sports find tickets

Coming off of a 4-game road trip, the Clippers are happy to be home, as they look to break a 3-game losing streak against a team that they have dominated in recent matchups, the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers (11-18) will play host to the Suns (11-21) on Wednesday night at STAPLES Center, having gone 3-3 in their last six and looking to build some momentum heading into a weekend back-to-back in Houston and Memphis.

And if recent history is any indication, the Suns are just who the Clippers want to face right about now.

The Clippers are 17-4 against the Suns since December of 2012 and have won five straight over Phoenix overall, including a 42-point drubbing on Oct. 21 in the second game of the season.

The Suns have not defeated the Clippers at Staples Center since Dec. 30, 2013.

However, despite the recent success when facing the Suns, the Clippers have not only been battling their opponent as of late. They’ve been battling the injury bug.

In last Wednesday’s win against the Magic, the Clippers played half of the game without guard Austin Rivers, who suffered a concussion in the second quarter. In last Friday’s loss to the Wizards, the Clippers took the court without Rivers and guard Milos Teodosic, who is on a minutes restriction after recently returning from a plantar fascia injury. And in Monday’s loss to San Antonio, the Clippers fared without guard Lou Williams due to a right ankle sprain, and forward Wesley Johnson, who is nursing a sore left knee.

Williams is probable for Wednesday’s game and Johnson is out.

In addition, forwards Blake Griffin (knee) and Danilo Gallinari (glute) continued to remain sidelined.

Suns star guard Devin Booker (groin), who has missed the last six games, is not expected back in the lineup against the Clippers.

Leading the way for the Clippers in the absence of several starters and key players has been center DeAndre Jordan, who is averaging 13.4 points and 17.4 rebounds over the last five games. He leads the league with five 20+ rebound games this season.

Tip-off for Wednesday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m.