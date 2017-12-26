Game Preview: Clippers begin January home stretch against Kings

7:30pm PT | Fox Sports Prime Ticket | NBA TV | AM 570 LA Sports

The Clippers haven’t spent much time at home lately.

But for the next five weeks, they can plan to get comfortable.

After playing six of their last seven on the road, the Clippers (13-19) will host the Sacramento Kings (11-21) on Tuesday, having won two of their last three and looking forward to protecting their home floor in the month of January.

So far this season, L.A. is tied for the second most road games in the NBA at 18, and their record on the road currently stands at 6-12. But over the last week of December and in the month of January, 13 of their next 18 games will be at STAPLES Center, including one “road” game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

In addition, two of the Clippers’ road games in the month of January are at Golden State and Sacramento, on Jan. 10-11, meaning the team will only have to leave California to face Utah on Jan. 20, and Memphis and New Orleans on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, respectively.

Over the past three games, the Clippers’ offense has been scorching, led by guards Austin Rivers and Lou Williams. In back-to-back games in Houston and in Memphis on Friday and Saturday, Rivers scored a combined 74 points – including a career-high 38 against the Grizzlies – and Williams scored a combined 68 points.

The Clippers have also averaged 116 points per game over the last three while shooting 48 percent from the field.

The scoring load has fallen mainly on the plate of Rivers and Williams as the Clippers continue to battle injuries. Forwards Blake Griffin (knee), Danilo Gallinari (glute) and Wesley Johnson (foot) remained sidelined.

As far as Tuesday’s matchup with Sacramento goes, the Clippers have dominated their Pacific Division rival in recent years. Since March of 2012, L.A. is 20-4 against the Kings, and the Clippers have won five of the last six.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 PST.