Game Preview: Clippers look to sweep road back-to-back after knocking off Houston

5:00pm PT | Fox Sports Prime Ticket | AM 570 LA Sports

In arguably their most impressive win of the season, the Clippers defeated the Rockets in Houston on Friday, 128-118, their second straight win and first win in any leg of a back-to-back this season.

Now, L.A. (13-18) will look to take the momentum from Friday’s win into Saturday’s matchup with the struggling Memphis Grizzlies (9-23), losers of three straight and 19 of their last 21 games.

Friday’s win over the Rockets (25-6), unlike the Clippers’ win over Phoenix on Wednesday, turned into a shootout in the first two frames. For context, the Clippers held the Suns to 35 points in the first half. Rockets guard James Harden scored 30 points by his lonesome in the first half of Friday’s game, and the Rockets led 65-52 at halftime.

However, the tables turned in the second half, as the Clippers put up a whopping 76 points - including 41 in the fourth – and held Houston to 53 second half points.





.@AustinRivers25 scored 16 points in the 3rd, tied most by a Clipper in a quarter this season in last night's @Kia Performance of the game! pic.twitter.com/I6aGnd12d9 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 23, 2017

Guard Austin Rivers scored a career-high 36 points, including 16 in the third quarter, the highest total in a single quarter in his career. Guard Lou Williams, the NBA’s top scoring reserve, poured in 32 points off the bench. Jawun Evans scored 15 in the absence of guard Milos Teodosic, who is on a minutes restriction after recently returning from a left foot injury, and Sam Dekker added 12, both off the bench.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan posted his 19th double-double of the season (15 points, 20 rebounds) and his seventh 20+ rebound game of the season, tops in the NBA.

On Saturday, the Clippers will look to win their third straight and at the same time, avenge a Nov. 4 loss to the Grizzlies at STAPLES Center, 113-104.

Times were better for Memphis in early November, having started the season 5-1. Now, the Grizzlies are 14th in the Western Conference and have the third worst record in the NBA coming into Saturday.

Saturday’s game will tip off at 5 p.m. PST.

CLIPPERS INJURIES

L.A. will once again be without the services of forwards Blake Griffin (knee), Danilo Gallinari (glute) and Wesley Johnson (foot) on Saturday. But Teodosic will be in the lineup for the Clippers.