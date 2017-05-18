DeAndre Jordan named to All-NBA Third Team

The NBA announced today that L.A. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan has been selected to the 2016-17 All-NBA Third Team. This is Jordan’s third straight season making an All-NBA team in his career.

Jordan, who was an All-NBA First Team member last season, finished first in the NBA in field goal percentage (.714), third in rebounds (13.8) and seventh in blocks (1.65), while averaging 12.7 points in 81 games (all starts) in 2016-17. The first-time All-Star shot a career-high 71.4% from the field, the second-highest single-season mark in NBA history (Wilt Chamberlain, 1972-73-72.7%) and led the NBA with 10 games of 20 or more rebounds this season.

In addition to Jordan, the All-NBA Third Team is composed of the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, the Washington Wizards’ John Wall, the Chicago Bulls’ Jimmy Butler and the Toronto Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan.

The All-NBA Teams were chosen by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Voters were asked to select two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, picking players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.