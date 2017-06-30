Clippers 2017 Summer League Roster Breakdown

For the first time since 2014, the LA Clippers are headed back to Las Vegas for Summer League, & today they have announced their official 15-man roster.

After their three day mini-camp in Los Angeles, the team will kick off Summer League on Friday, July 7th vs. the Lakers on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule & broadcast information.

Check out below for a closer look at our full squad that is heading to 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

James Bell Villanova / USA Guard

Age: 25

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 220 lbs Making his second appearance in the Las Vegas Summer League, Bell averaged 10.5 points & 4.4 rebounds in 2015 while playing internationally in Italy. As a senior at Villanova he was selected first team All-Big East, & was also the first player to be honored with BOTH the Big Five Player of the Year and Most Improved.

Anthony Brown Stanford / USA Forward

Age: 24

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 211 lbs Making his third appearance in the Las Vegas Summer League, Brown brings two seasons of NBA experience to the team, with stints on the Pelicans, Magic, & Lakers over the past two seasons. As a senior at Stanford, Brown was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention pick, & Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year nominee.

Jawun Evans Oklahoma St. / USA Guard

Age: 20

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 190 lbs Acquired from the 76ers in exchange for cash considerations, Jawun Evans joins the team as the 39th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. In his final season at Oklahoma State he ranked 2nd in the Big 12 in scoring (19.2ppg) & 1st in assists (6.4 apg). His 205 total dishes were 4th best in Cowboys history. Evans also won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA U19 World Championships.

Isaiah Hicks North Carolina / USA Forward

Age: 22

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 220 lbs The 2016 ACC Sixth Man of the Year will be making his first appearance in NBA Summer League. As a senior at UNC last season, Hicks started 39 games and averaged 11.8 points & 5.5 rebounds, while shooting 57.4% from the field. He & fellow Clipper summer leaguer, Brice Johnson, were also teammates at the University of North Carolina.

Brice Johnson North Carolina / USA Forward

Age: 23

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 230 lbs Brice Johnson will be making his 2nd appearance in NBA Summer League, and averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, & 1.8 assists last summer in Orlando. Johnson appeared in three games for the Clippers last season, after suffering a lower back injury, which sidelined him for much of his rookie year. As a senior, he set a UNC single-season record with 416 rebounds, & was a consensus First Team All-American.

Jaron Johnson Louisiana Tech / USA Guard

Age: 25

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 205 lbs This will be Jaron Johnson’s third appearance at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He brings D-League & International experience to the team, having played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers & in Australia for the Perth Wildcats. In 2016 he led the Vipers in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game.

Kendall Marshall North Carolina / USA Guard

Age: 25

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 200 lbs Entering his fourth appearance in the Las Vegas Summer League, Marshall brings over 150 games of NBA experience to the roster, having played for the 76ers, Bucks, Lakers, & Suns). In college at UNC, Marshall was the Bob Cousy Award winner in 2012 as the nation’s top point guard. Last season he averaged 15 points, 9.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, & 1.2 steals for the Reno Bighorns.

David Michineau France Guard

Age: 23

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 180 lbs Michineau is making his second Summer League appearance for the Clippers, as he averaged 8.2 points, 1.2 rebound, & 4.2 assists over 5 games last summer. The Clippers traded for the rights to Michineau, the 39th overall pick, last summer in the 2016 NBA Draft. He averaged 9.8 points, 2.9 assists, & shot 46.8% from the field while playing internationally in France last season.

Luke Nelson Cal-Irvine / England Guard

Age: 22

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 190 lbs The undrafted rookie out of UC Irvine will be making his first appearance at NBA Summer League. As a senior, Nelson was named the Big West Player of the Year, averaging 16.9 points, 3 assists, 3.3 rebounds & 1.7 steals. He led UCI in scoring, steals, three-pointers, & also holds the school record for all-time threes made (258).

Hollis Thompson Georgetown / USA Forward

Age: 26

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 206 lbs Like Kendall Marshall, Thompson brings plenty of NBA experience to the roster, having played in over 250 games for the 76ers & Pelicans. He is making his second appearance in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, & averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, & 1.3 assists for the Austin Spurs last season. Thompson was a member of the Championship Sixers team during the 2014 NBA Pro Summer League in Orlando.

Shevon Thompson George Mason / Jamaica Center

Age: 24

Height: 7'0"

Weight: 225 lbs Thompson is making his NBA Summer League debut. As a center for the D-League Erie Bayhawks, he averaged 12.1 points & 7.5 rebounds per game, and also logged five double-doubles in 17 total games. As a junior at George Mason, Thompson led his conference in rebounding.

Sindarius Thornwell South Carolina / USA Guard

Age: 22

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 215 lbs Acquired from the Bucks in exchange for cash considerations, Thornwell joins the team as the 48th overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. As a senior for the University of South Carolina, Thornwell was named the 2017 SEC Player of the Year & averaged career highs in nearly every statistical category. He helped fuel the Gamecocks Final Four run, averaging 23.6 points & 7 rebounds per game in the tournament.

Jameel Warney Stony Brook / USA Forward

Age: 23

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 259 lbs Warney averaged 17.3 points, 8 rebound, 1.4 assists, & shot 57.6% from the field over 44 games for the Texas Legends in the D-League last season. A 2-time Summer League participant & college AP Honorable Mention All-American for Stony Brook.

Jamil Wilson Marquette / USA Forward

Age: 26

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 229 lbs Another player with both International & D-League experience, Wilson is making his fourth appearance in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Last season he averaged 13 points, 5.9 rebounds, & 1.4 assists over 30 games playing internationally in Italy.

Kyle Wiltjer Gonzaga / USA Forward

Age: 24

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 240 lbs Acquired from the Rockets in the Chris Paul trade, Wiltjer joins the team & will be making his second appearance in the Las Vegas Summer League. He appeared in 22 games for the Rockets last season, & also averaged 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, & 1.7 assists for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the D-League.